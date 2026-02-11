Woman Fatally Shot by Father in Dallas After 'Big Argument' About Donald Trump

A disagreement over President Donald Trump allegedly led to a man killing his daughter in Dallas, Texas, last month.

According to the BBC, the 23-year-old victim, Lucy Harrison, had traveled from Warrington in Cheshire, England, to visit her father in Dallas, where she was fatally shot by him on January 10, 2025. During an inquest at Cheshire Coroner's Court, Harrison’s boyfriend, Sam Littler, claimed that the victim and her father, Kris Harrison, had gotten into a “big argument” about Trump before his second inauguration.

The man recalled that Harrison would get upset when her father spoke about owning a gun. The elder Harrison had previously gone to rehab for alcoholism and relocated to the states when the victim was a child. Kris Harrison was absent for the inquest but admitted that he had drunk 500 milliliters (or about 2 cups) of red wine on the day of the shooting.

Littler alleged that on the morning of the shooting, his girlfriend had asked Kris Harrison, "How would you feel if I was the girl in that situation and I'd been sexually assaulted?"

Her father replied that he wouldn’t be upset much, as he has two other daughters who live with him. Lucy was said to have become “quite upset” and ran upstairs. Later in the day, with a half an hour before the couple was about to leave for the airport, Lucy’s father directed her to his ground-floor bedroom. Fifteen seconds later, Littler heard a gunshot and Harrison yelled for his wife, Heather.

"I remember running into the room and Lucy was lying on the floor near the entrance to the bathroom and Kris was just screaming, just sort of nonsense,” Littler said.

Harrison claimed that after seeing a news brief on gun crime, he offered to show Lucy his Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun and accidentally shot her.

As I lifted the gun to show her I suddenly heard a loud bang. I did not understand what had happened. Lucy immediately fell,” Harrison alleged.

The man recounted that he “briefly lapsed” on the day of the shooting because he was allegedly upset about her departing for England and “fully accepted” being at fault.

"There isn't a day I don't feel the weight of that loss, a weight I will carry for the rest of my life," he said.

Police looked into the woman's death as possible manslaughter, but a Collin County grand jury determined not to indict Kris Harrison. No criminal charges have been filed against him. A coroner is expected to deliver their conclusions by Wednesday.