Featured
As women’s MMA legends Gina Carano and Ronda Rousey prepare to touch gloves, we rank the greatest female fighters to ever step into the Octagon.R.M. Schneiderman
Does Zack Snyder's Justice League live up to the hype? Here's everything that does and doesn't in the DC Comics tent pole film.Justin Davis
From 'Evil Dead' to 'The Karate Kid,' some remakes actually lived up to their iconic 80s originals — while others surpassed them. Here are the best modern takes on classic films.Devin Nealy
Think things are bad now? As the new martial arts flick <em>Bunraku</em> reminds us, the future doesn't look any brighter.Jason Serafino