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Joss Whedon attends the premiere of 20th Century FOX's 'Bad Times at the El Royale'
Pop Culture

Joss Whedon Addresses ‘Justice League’ Behavior Allegations, Being ‘Powerless’ to Resist Sleeping With Actresses

Director/writer Joss Whedon, who controversially took over 'Justice League' duties back in 2016, has responded to the cast’s accusations of abusive behavior.

Joe Price1643 days ago
ray fisher
Pop Culture

Ray Fisher Details Allegations Against Joss Whedon, Warner Bros. Executives on Set of ‘Justice League’

The actor opened up about allegations of racist and inappropriate conduct directed toward him on the set of 2017’s DC film 'Justice League.'

Brenton Blanchet1929 days ago
Joss Whedon
Pop Culture

Warner Bros. Exec Claims Studio Quickly Realized Joss Whedon's 'Justice League' Was a 'Piece of Sh*t'

Ahead of the arrival of Zack Snyder’s 'Justice League' on HBO Max, the long story behind the troubled production of Whedon’s version is coming to light.

Joe Price1972 days ago
ray fisher
Pop Culture

Ray Fisher Reportedly Written Out of DC’s ‘The Flash’ and Cyborg Will Not Be Recast

Following his declaration that he won't work with DC Films head Walter Hamada ever again, Ray Fisher has reportedly been written out of DC's 'The Flash.'

Joe Price2019 days ago
Ray Fisher
Pop Culture

'Justice League' Investigation Over Ray Fisher's Claims Has Concluded With 'Remedial Action' (UPDATE)

WarnerMedia has concluded its investigation into Ray Fisher's allegations regarding Joss Whedon's behavior on the set of Justice League​​​​​​​.

Joe Price2123 days ago
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Ray Fisher and Jason Momoa at the "Justice League" Press Conference.
Pop Culture

Jason Momoa Voices Support for Ray Fisher Amid 'Justice League' Allegations: 'Serious Stuff Went Down'

Jason Momoa backs his ‘Justice League’ co-star Ray Fisher, who alleges Josh Whedon subjected the cast and crew to “abusive, gross” treatment during reshoots.

Jose Martinez2132 days ago
Actor Ray Fisher attends "Cyborg Culture" during Celebrity Fan Fest
Pop Culture

Warner Bros. Denies Accusations Made by 'Justice League's' Ray Fisher (UPDATE)

Warner Bros. and DC Films released a statement denying that it tried to downplay Fisher's objections to the way Cyborg is represented in 'Justice League.'

Xavier Hamilton2142 days ago
amanda nunes
Sports

Amanda Nunes Thinks She's UFC GOAT After Win Over Cyborg

Her win over Cyborg made her only the third fighter in UFC history to hold two championships simultaneously.

Alex Galbraith2751 days ago
Doom Patrol DC
Pop Culture

Watch the First Teaser for DC’s ‘Doom Patrol’

The new series debuts Feb. 15 on DC Universe.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2766 days ago
Justice League Cast
Pop Culture

'Aquaman' Director Says There Are No Justice League Cameos

'Aquaman' director James Wan says the film won't have any cameos from the other Justice League members following the squad's attempt at an epic crossover movie in 2017.

Victoria L. Johnson2901 days ago
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Ezra Miller Ray Fisher
Pop Culture

'Justice League' Stars Share Which Marvel Characters They'd Play

There's probably no switching sides...but Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher can dream, can't they?

Marco Margaritoff2976 days ago

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