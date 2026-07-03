Complex spoke to Kyle Morganstein, a PhD student in the Human Centered Robotics Lab at the University of Texas at Austin, about how the Rizzbot was created.Layla Ahmad
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A clip of the NYPD's new DigiDog has gone viral, leading many to call out the city's police for unnecessarily spending thousands on the robot.tara mahadevan
Machines are supposed to be unbiased, but it turns out that programmers are giving them their own hang-ups.Ryan Sheffer
Micah Xavier Johnson is the first man on U.S. soil to be killed by a "bomb robot" deployed by domestic law enforcement.Michelle Nati