humanoid robots

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Honor's 'Lightning' humanoid robot from team Qitian Dasheng (Great Sage) crosses the finish line during the Beijing humanoid robot half marathon, on April 19, 2026 in Beijing, China. Completing the race with a net time of 50 minutes and 26 seconds, the champion robot showcased an impressive performance, beating the human half marathon record of 57 minutes and 20 seconds.
Pop Culture

Robot Beats Human Record at Half Marathon, Even After Crashing Into a Barricade

The race included more than 100 robots and 12,000 humans.

Holly Riordan86 days ago

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