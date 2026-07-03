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'Robocop' Star Dr. Peter Weller Praises 'Sinners' as 'A Celebration of Black Culture'
Pop Culture

'RoboCop' Star Peter Weller Calls 'Sinners' a 'Celebration of Black Culture'

The actor pointed to the film’s Jim Crow–era setting and blues influences while breaking down the moment that 'seared' him.

Bernadette Giacomazzo131 days ago
American actor Peter Weller on the set of RoboCop, directed by Paul Verhoeven
Pop Culture

Amazon Looking to Bring Back ‘RoboCop,’ ‘Barbershop,’ 'Legally Blonde,' More Properties Acquired From MGM (UPDATE)

Following Amazon’s $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM’s film and television catalog last year, the company is developing new projects with some of its biggest IP.

Joe Price1190 days ago
Robocop's character model in 'Mortal Kombat 11'
Pop Culture

New Trailer Reveals 'Mortal Kombat 11' DLC Will Let You Play as Robocop

Following in the footsteps of many iconic characters before him, Robocop will be available as a fighter in Mortal Kombat 11's roster later this month.

Gavin Evans2263 days ago
Pop Culture

This Tumblr Proves There is a Nando’s in ‘Robocop’

Do you not remember that bit?

Wil Jones4006 days ago
Pop Culture

Dubai Will Begin Using Intelligent Police Robots in 2017

The intelligent police androids will patrol streets, malls, and other frequently crowded public areas.

Trace William Cowen4085 days ago
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Sports

The First Pitch That RoboCop Threw Out Last Night Wasn't Very Good, But It Was Still a Lot Better Than 50 Cent's First Pitch (Video)

RoboCop threw out the first pitch prior to the Blue Jays/Tigers game in Detroit last night.

Chris Yuscavage4426 days ago
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Pop Culture

Detroit Is Unveiling a Robocop Statue Today

A 10-foot bronze statue of Robocop will be unveiled today outside Detroit Public Safety Headquarters.

Doug Sibor4427 days ago
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Pop Culture

Man Builds Fully Functional ED-209 Replica From "RoboCop", Wins Internet (Video)

Replica builder Shawn Thorsson created a movie quality replica of "RoboCop's" killer robot ED-209

LastOneAwakeNYC4435 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: The "RoboCop" Remake Is Better Than You Expect It to Be

Is it wrong to fault a film for its lack of coked-out insanity?

Justin Monroe4538 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Troubled History of "RoboCop" Video Games

The "RoboCop" gaming series started out with a huge hit and fell far from there, can it come back?

LastOneAwakeNYC4545 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch This New Clip From The Upcoming "Robocop" Remake

Warning: cheesy rock music inside.

Jason Serafino4565 days ago
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Pop Culture

"RoboCop" Mobile Game Out Now (Video)

"Role models are important."

LastOneAwakeNYC4573 days ago
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Pop Culture

First "Robocop" TV Spot Shows Off New Footage

Does this change your mind about the movie?

Jason Serafino4574 days ago
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Sports

The NHTSA Want You To Know to Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over by Robocop (Video)

Knowing Robocop's particular method of law enforcement, the punishments for DUIs just got a lot worse.

Stirling Matheson4588 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Most Intense RoboCop Cosplay You've Ever Seen (Video)

"It felt like being prom queen, but way cooler."

LastOneAwakeNYC4649 days ago
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Pop Culture

"RoboCop" Trailer Asks the Age-Old Question: Can Man Conquer Machine?

RoboCop isn't in the '80s anymore!

Tanya Ghahremani4697 days ago

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