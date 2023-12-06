Ari Fletcher Says She Lets Her and G Herbo’s Son Curse: 'I Feel Like It's a Way to Express Himself'

Ariana 'Ari' Fletcher has revealed that she lets her son YoSohn, whom she had with ex-boyfriend G Herbo in 2018, curse while playing video games.

"I let yosohn say some curse words when he playing the game. I feel like it’s a way to express yourself," Fletcher wrote in a post shared on X, formerly Twitter. "He doesn’t curse to or at me. But yall I just heard him say 'his fat ass about to get me' and I’m crying laughing so mf hard!"