Dave Chappelle Drops F-Bomb Live on CNN, Making Broadcast Awkward

Dave Chappelle had an awkward moment that involved a live F-bomb on TV while speaking with CNN about patriotism.
Going live from Yellow Springs, OH, on Friday (July 3) in front of a packed room, Chappelle spoke about what he loves about being American. He began by explaining his feelings about a thirty-minute fireworks ceremony he saw after a show, calling it “spectacular.”
After expressing his thoughts about the fireworks, Chappelle decided to switch gears to talk about Independence Day itself.
“A lot of black people will think I’m crazy for saying this, but I kind of dig the 4th of July,” the comedian said.
Once he explained that, hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper got quiet for several seconds.
“I was hoping for a follow-up question,” Chappelle added, prompting the crowd to begin laughing with him.
Cohen and Cooper eventually responded, claiming that their lack of responses were due to a “bad delay.”
“We’ve got a shitty delay,” added Cohen, shocking Cooper and Chappelle because of his word choice. The comedian decided it was necessary to join in on the profanity.
“What the fuck are you doing?” asked Chappelle, adding his own curse word you can’t say on live TV. After attempting to get in a “motherfucker” too, Chappelle decided to chill out.
“I’m kidding, I’ll stop. I’m so sorry,” concluded Dave.
Later in his nearly 10-minute appearance (which you can see in its entirety here), Chappelle dropped another swear word — despite his apology for the previous one just minutes before.
After the comedian gave a lengthy explanation about how his favorite part of being American is its “countrymen,” Cohen and Cooper raised their drinks to him to say “Cheers,” prompting the comedian to say it back and immediately look for something to drink.
“Shit, get me a beer, would you?” Chappelle said, directing his request to someone offscreen.
Earlier this year, Chappelle suggested that he might not be finished with his sketch show series, which is widely considered to be one of the best of all time.
In a conversation with the Associated Press, Chappelle revealed that he’d begun reconsidering bringing the show back, which is a big shift from how he’d felt even in the recent past.
"If you'd asked me that question a year ago, I'd have told you absolutely not," Chappelle said. "But in the last few weeks … I'm considering it."