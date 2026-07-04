Dave Chappelle Drops F-Bomb Live on CNN, Making Broadcast Awkward

Dave Chappelle had an awkward moment that involved a live F-bomb on TV while speaking with CNN about patriotism. Going live from Yellow Springs, OH, on Friday (July 3) in front of a packed room, Chappelle spoke about what he loves about being American. He began by explaining his feelings about a thirty-minute fireworks ceremony he saw after a show, calling it “spectacular.” After expressing his thoughts about the fireworks, Chappelle decided to switch gears to talk about Independence Day itself. “A lot of black people will think I’m crazy for saying this, but I kind of dig the 4th of July,” the comedian said. Once he explained that, hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper got quiet for several seconds.

“I was hoping for a follow-up question,” Chappelle added, prompting the crowd to begin laughing with him. Cohen and Cooper eventually responded, claiming that their lack of responses were due to a “bad delay.” “We’ve got a shitty delay,” added Cohen, shocking Cooper and Chappelle because of his word choice. The comedian decided it was necessary to join in on the profanity. “What the fuck are you doing?” asked Chappelle, adding his own curse word you can’t say on live TV. After attempting to get in a “motherfucker” too, Chappelle decided to chill out. “I’m kidding, I’ll stop. I’m so sorry,” concluded Dave.

Later in his nearly 10-minute appearance (which you can see in its entirety here), Chappelle dropped another swear word — despite his apology for the previous one just minutes before.