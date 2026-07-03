Cuban Doll

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Latest Stories

Cardi B beefs with Cuban Doll on Twitter
Music

Cardi B and Cuban Doll Exchange Tweets, Reignite Beef Over Offset’s 2018 Cheating Scandal

The two rappers got into a heated Twitter exchange after Cuban Doll listed Nicki Minaj—one of Cardi's foes—as one of her style and musical inspirations.

Joshua Espinoza1652 days ago
nicki-minaj
Music

Nicki Minaj Corrects Cuban Doll After She Butchered Her Lyrics

Nicki Minaj was quick to correct Cuban Doll after the latter butchered some of her lyrics from the song "Crocodile Teeth" on a thirst trap Instagram caption.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1882 days ago
Cuban Thumb
Music

Premiere: Cuban Doll Sends a Message to "My Ex"

Cuban is on to the next one.

Shawn Setaro2459 days ago
Nicki Minaj
Music

Nicki Minaj to Those Who Have Questioned Her Success: 'I'ma Call Y'all Out One by One'

The rapper also gave a shout-out to all the other female rappers who have given her credit.

Joshua Espinoza2570 days ago
Offset, Cardi B cheating
Music

Cuban Doll Talked to Cardi B About Offset Cheating Rumors: 'She Knows I Have Nothing to Do With That'

The 20-year-old Texas rapper says she never met or talked to Offset, and claims the rumors are being orchestrated by her former friend.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2780 days ago
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Offset cheating rumors
Music

Cuban Doll Breaks Silence on Her Involvement in Offset Cheating Allegation

A cheating rumor centered on Cuban Doll is allegedly the straw that broke Cardi B's back, prompting the "Bodak Yellow" rapper to dump her husband Offset.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2781 days ago
YBN Almighty Jay, YBN Nahmir and YBN Cordae.
Music

YBN Crew Releases New Mixtape f/ Gucci Mane, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Skies, and More

YBN Nahmir, YBN Cordae, and YBN Almighty Jay share their 23-track project simply titled 'YBN: The Mixtape.'

Joshua Espinoza2872 days ago
nef
Music

Nef the Pharaoh Links With Cuban Doll and ALLBLACK for "86"

Nef the Pharaoh links with Cuban Doll and ALLBLACK for "86," the latest release off his upcoming 'Big Chang Theory' project. According to Nef, the track is based on a true story.

Trace William Cowen2907 days ago
Cuban Doll in a studio session
Music

Cuban Doll, Lil Yachty, and Lil Baby Wreak Havoc in a Grocery Store for "Bankrupt Remix" Video

The original video for "Bankrupt" has garnered over six million views since December 2017.

tara mahadevan2978 days ago
Cuban Doll
Music

Lil Yachty and Lil Baby Jump on Cuban Doll's "Bankrupt" Remix

The rapper's breakout single just received a second wind.

Joshua Espinoza2991 days ago
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