Ivorian Doll

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Steel Banglez 'The Playlist'
Music

Steel Banglez Returns With New Album ‘The Playlist’ f/ Burna Boy, Nines, Unknown T & More

From grime and garage to drill, rap, Afroswing, and his own Punjabi heritage, of course, it’s all stitched into the album to create an autobiographical tome.

James Keith1152 days ago
AJ Tracey x Apprentice Nation
Music

Youth Platform Apprentice Nation Offers Chance To Hang Out With AJ Tracey, Mae Muller & Ivorian Doll

Each artist hangout will take place on a different week, beginning with Mae Muller on Nov 25, followed by AJ Tracey on Dec 2, and Ivorian Doll on Dec 9.

James Keith1703 days ago
Apprentice Nation Skills Hub (credit: Apprentice Nation)
Music

Apprentice Nation's New Curriculum Features Invaluable Advice From AJ Tracey, Mae Muller & Ivorian Doll

Apprentice Nation is a UK-based youth development platform whose main aim is to give young people the skills, tools and confidence to succeed in their chosen ca

Niall Smith1739 days ago
apprentice-nation
Music

AJ Tracey, Mae Muller & Ivorian Doll Announced For Apprentice Nation Gig

16-24-year-olds are in with a chance of grabbing a pair of free tickets to see AJ Tracey, Ivorian Doll and Mae Muller live on-stage by joining the Apprentice...

Niall Smith1759 days ago
br3nya
Music

Br3nya Calls On Ivorian Doll For New Drill Heater "Bezerk"

A powerful link-up for the scene.

Minou Itseli2107 days ago
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ivorian doll
Music

Drill Empress Ivorian Doll Is Here To Address All The "Rumours"

The IVD is fresh out of patience.

James Keith2296 days ago

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