Crystal Castles

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Interesting week of remixes we just had. A lot of random pairings, a pair of Miguel reworks, and some truly leftfield twerks to established material. Remixing is an art, and there's no one way to do things correctly; happy accidents.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Alice Glass of Crystal Castles
Music

Alice Glass Responds to Ethan Kath's Defamation Lawsuit

Glass says she will swear under oath that the allegations are true.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3125 days ago
Music

Here's Alice Glass' New Solo Track "Stillbirth"

Alice Glass shares first solo single following her departure from Crystal Castles last year titled "Stillbirth."

jessielmorris4019 days ago
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Music

Crystal Castles' Ethan Kath Discusses Band's New Album and Alice Glass' Departure

Crystal Castles' Ethan Kath speaks on Alice Glass' departure and the direction of the band.

James Elliott4102 days ago
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Pop Culture

New "Tomb Raider" Game Inspires New Movie Reboot

All the Lara Croft you can handle.

Hanuman Welch4883 days ago
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Music

Crystal Castles Announce Spring Tour

To further push their damn-good third album, Crystal Castles will hit the road this spring for a nationwide tour.

Andrew Martin4938 days ago
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Music

Music Links of The Day

A Cypress Hill refresher, a curious conversation with Crystal Castles, and did you know Roc Marciano lives in LA now?

Daniel Isenberg4980 days ago
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Music

Listen to Crystal Castles' "(III)"

Although Crystal Castles pushed back their third album, (III), the band has made up for the delay with an exclusive stream on Spotify.

Eric Diep5001 days ago
Music

Listen: Crystal Castles "Affection"

Given their frequent creepy overtones, there's no better day than Halloween for Crystal Castles to drop new music.

Andrew Martin5008 days ago
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Music

Crystal Castles Push Back "(III)" Release Date

Crystal Castles’ new album (III) was scheduled to release digitally on November 5 and then physically on November 6. Now, the band pushed back their album.

Eric Diep5021 days ago
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Music

Tracklist: Crystal Castles "(III)"

With their new album, (III), less than a month away, Crystal Castles are steadily ramping up the anticipation with some information from the project.

Andrew Martin5029 days ago
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Music

Crystal Castles Make Tons of Noise, But No One Can Hear Alice Scream

It's often been said that Crystal Castles makes 8-bit music; Nintendo dreamscapes that turn cold.

Jeff Rosenthal5035 days ago
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Music

Listen: Crystal Castles "Wrath Of God"

It was just a few hours ago that we learned of Crystal Castles' plans to release a new album, (III), on November 5.

Andrew Martin5043 days ago
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Music

Crystal Castles Announce "(III)" Album

After dropping the eerie visuals for "Plague" this morning, the Toronto natives just announced their third full-length LP. It's called (III).

Andrew Martin5043 days ago
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Music

Video: Crystal Castles "Plague"

Just as scary as you'd hope.

Andrew Martin5043 days ago
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