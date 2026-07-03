Courtney Love

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Latest Stories

Courtney Love attends the 'Moonage Daydream' London Premiere at BFI IMAX Waterloo on September 05, 2022 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Courtney Love Calls on Dave Grohl to Tell Fans to Stop ‘Picking On Her’

‘Be man enough to man up,’ Love said, calling on Grohl to tell his fans to stop ‘picking on her.’

Holly Riordan107 days ago
Tony Hawk smiling in a black suit and Kurt Cobain with long blond hair in a striped shirt.
Sports

Tony Hawk Pens Emotional Note to Kurt Cobain, Wishes Nirvana Frontman Could Have Met Their Grandson

Hawk's son, Riley and Cobain's daughter, Frances welcomed their first child last September.

tara mahadevan508 days ago
Courtney Love/Kendrick Lamar/Taylor Love
Music

Courtney Love Reveals Her ‘Mad Crush’ on Kendrick Lamar, Says She Wants to Collaborate

The alternative rock and grunge icon has returned to sharing her opinions on contemporary music acts.

Jaelani Turner-Williams599 days ago
Billy Corgan and Courtney Love attend Francesco Vezzoli "The Gore Vidal Trilogy" Opening Reception at Gagosion Gallery
Music

Billy Corgan Is Trying to Win Courtney Love’s Original "Violet" Lyrics Inspired by Their Relationship at Auction

He joked that the handwritten lyrics for "Violet" are "about a guy I know."

Joe Price607 days ago
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Pop Culture

Frances Bean Cobain Marries Tony Hawk's Son Riley

Frances Bean Cobain has been married once before, to Isaiah Silva, with whom she had a custody battle over Kurt Cobain's 'MTV Unplugged' guitar.

tara mahadevan998 days ago
Courtney Love photographed in New York
Pop Culture

Courtney Love Clarifies Comments About Brad Pitt Getting Her Fired From 'Fight Club' (UPDATE)

Courtney Love recently appeared on Marc Maron's 'WTF' podcast, where she explained why Brad Pitt fired her from David Fincher's 'Fight Club.'

taramhdvn1297 days ago
olivia courtney
Music

Courtney Love Claims Olivia Rodrigo Copied Hole Album Cover for 'Sour Prom' Film

Both images show a prom queen with mascara running down her face, as Love posted Olivia’s to Instagram with the caption “Spot the difference."

Brenton Blanchet1846 days ago
marc jacobs nirvana
Style

Marc Jacobs Wants Nirvana's Copyright Lawsuit Dismissed

Marc Jacobs has responded to the lawsuit which alleges that his eponymous brand violated copyright laws when adapting the brand's iconic smiley face logo.

Hannah Lifshutz2686 days ago
kanye west getty roy rochlin
Music

Understanding Kanye West's Label Lawsuit: Why 'Ye Is Fighting the Record Industry

The backstory to Kanye West's latest legal drama is dotted with movie stars, grunge icons, and Rita Ora.

Shawn Setaro2719 days ago
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Pop Culture

Taxi Drivers in France Shut Down Paris With Massive Uber Protest

As part of a nationwide Uber protest, taxi drivers blocked roads to train stations and airports.

Trace William Cowen4041 days ago
Music

Courtney Love Issues Cease & Desist Orders Over New Kurt Cobain Documentary

Courtney Love issues cease and desist orders to movie theaters planning to show new Kurt Cobain documentary.

Jay Balfour4049 days ago
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Music

Courtney Love Returns With a Brand New Single

Released through the Ghost Ramp label.

Zach Frydenlund4079 days ago
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Pop Culture

Courtney Love Joins James Franco's Tennessee Drama 'The Long Home'

Courtney Love joins James Franco's latest foray into the art of film adaptation.

Trace William Cowen4093 days ago
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Music

Frances Bean Cobain Says She Doesn't Really Like Nirvana

This is the first time she has ever spoken publicly about her father.

Zach Frydenlund4119 days ago
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Pop Culture

Courtney Love Joins "Sons of Anarchy" for Final Season

"Sons of Anarchy" has added another big name to the guest cast for their final season.

Doug Sibor4392 days ago

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