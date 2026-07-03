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Courtney Love Calls on Dave Grohl to Tell Fans to Stop ‘Picking On Her’
‘Be man enough to man up,’ Love said, calling on Grohl to tell his fans to stop ‘picking on her.’
Tony Hawk Pens Emotional Note to Kurt Cobain, Wishes Nirvana Frontman Could Have Met Their Grandson
Hawk's son, Riley and Cobain's daughter, Frances welcomed their first child last September.
Courtney Love Reveals Her ‘Mad Crush’ on Kendrick Lamar, Says She Wants to Collaborate
The alternative rock and grunge icon has returned to sharing her opinions on contemporary music acts.
Billy Corgan Is Trying to Win Courtney Love’s Original "Violet" Lyrics Inspired by Their Relationship at Auction
He joked that the handwritten lyrics for "Violet" are "about a guy I know."
Courtney Love Says Taylor Swift Is ‘Not Interesting as an Artist,’ Doesn’t Like Beyoncé, Lana Del Rey, and Madonna
The former Hole frontwoman has some smoke for contemporary female pop artists.
Frances Bean Cobain Marries Tony Hawk's Son Riley
Frances Bean Cobain has been married once before, to Isaiah Silva, with whom she had a custody battle over Kurt Cobain's 'MTV Unplugged' guitar.
Courtney Love Clarifies Comments About Brad Pitt Getting Her Fired From 'Fight Club' (UPDATE)
Courtney Love recently appeared on Marc Maron's 'WTF' podcast, where she explained why Brad Pitt fired her from David Fincher's 'Fight Club.'
Courtney Love Claims Olivia Rodrigo Copied Hole Album Cover for 'Sour Prom' Film
Both images show a prom queen with mascara running down her face, as Love posted Olivia’s to Instagram with the caption “Spot the difference."
Marc Jacobs Wants Nirvana's Copyright Lawsuit Dismissed
Marc Jacobs has responded to the lawsuit which alleges that his eponymous brand violated copyright laws when adapting the brand's iconic smiley face logo.
Understanding Kanye West's Label Lawsuit: Why 'Ye Is Fighting the Record Industry
The backstory to Kanye West's latest legal drama is dotted with movie stars, grunge icons, and Rita Ora.
Courtney Love Shares Her Support After Backlash Over Justin Bieber's Nirvana T-Shirt
"You're cool in my book."
Taxi Drivers in France Shut Down Paris With Massive Uber Protest
As part of a nationwide Uber protest, taxi drivers blocked roads to train stations and airports.
Courtney Love Issues Cease & Desist Orders Over New Kurt Cobain Documentary
Courtney Love issues cease and desist orders to movie theaters planning to show new Kurt Cobain documentary.
Courtney Love Returns With a Brand New Single
Released through the Ghost Ramp label.
Courtney Love Joins James Franco's Tennessee Drama 'The Long Home'
Courtney Love joins James Franco's latest foray into the art of film adaptation.
Frances Bean Cobain Says She Doesn't Really Like Nirvana
This is the first time she has ever spoken publicly about her father.
Lana Del Rey Announces "Endless Summer" Tour With Courtney Love
The tour kicks off in May.
Courtney Love Joins "Sons of Anarchy" for Final Season
"Sons of Anarchy" has added another big name to the guest cast for their final season.