Cortez Bryant

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Music

Cortez Bryant Says Drake and Lil Wayne Have Talked About Doing Another Joint Tour

Bryant also recalled Young Money's mission to simultaneously build Drake's European fan base while they were also laying his foundation stateside.

Xavier Hamilton2139 days ago
Cortez Bryant, Lil Wayne, and Mack Maine
Music

Mack Maine and Cortez Bryant Sued by Lil Wayne’s Former Lawyer for Allegedly Getting Him Fired

Attorney Ronald Sweeney has filed a defamation lawsuit against Bryant and Maine for allegedly conspiring to have him fired.

Xavier Hamilton2628 days ago
Nicki Minaj
Music

Nicki Minaj Has Reportedly Cut Ties With Management Team

Sources say Nicki parted ways with her longtime managers Cortez Bryant and Gee Roberson.

Joshua Espinoza2648 days ago
Drake in CA
Music

NY Judge Reverses Decision to Let Drake's First Label Sue UMG for Profit Claims

A New York judge has changed his mind about allowing Drake’s original label to sue Universal Music Group for album profits.

tara mahadevan2717 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Lil Wayne's Manager Says Birdman Stopped Them From Releasing 'Tha Carter V' for Free

Lil Wayne's 'Tha Carter V' was supposed to be released through Google for free, but Birdman put a stop to it.

jessielmorris3565 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Cortez Bryant Says Everything Is "Good" Within Cash Money Records

Cortez wouldn't be smiling if there was real drama... he says.

Lauren Nostro4243 days ago

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