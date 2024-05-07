A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the 'Shadow' Air Jordan 1 Low to the latest Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

May 07, 2024
Via Nike

In search of that perfect everyday sneaker to add to your rotation this summer? This weekend is packed full of great choices.


Jordan Brand is dropping off a low version of the "Shadow" 1s, the Forrest Gump Nike Cortez returns, Drake's Hot Step 2 arrives in white, JJJJound is offering up a trio of suede Reebok Club Cs, and more.


Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below. 

Via Nike

Nike Cortez

Via Nike

Price: $110
When: Wednesday, May 8 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: "Run, Forrest, Run." Nike is bringing back the classic colorway of the Cortez on Wednesday. The white, red, and blue pair is most notoriously connected to the Academy Award-winning film Forrest Gump. The best part of this particular drop, Nike has updated the silhouette with a wider toe area and firmer side panels for increased comfort.

Nike LeBron 4 'Eggplant'

Via Nike

Price: $250
When: Wednesday, May 8 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike fuses together two popular basketball sneakers for this new colorway. To play off of its Foamposite upper (and maybe LeBron's current team colors), the LeBron 4 has been dressed in the iridescent purple "Eggplant" colorway made famous by the Foamposite One. Not as good as the original, but a solid execution nonetheless.

NLE Choppa x FCTRY Lab Duck Boot

Via Complex SHOP

Price: $250
When: Thursday, May 9 at 12 p.m.
Where: Complex SHOP
What You Need to Know: NLE Choppa has partnered with footwear company FCTRY Lab for this wild twist on a classic silhouette—the duck boot. The exaggerated style features a yellow injected EVA upper, gum rubber sole, and synthetic black leather collar lined with neoprene. Interested shoppers can sign up for the exclusive launch here.

JJJJound x Reebok Club C

Via JJJJound

Price: $150
When: Thursday, May 9 at 12 p.m.
Where: jjjjound.com
What You Need to Know: JJJJound is back again with another clean round of Reebok Club Cs perfect for everyday use. This time around, the silhouette has been dressed in muted suedes. Beige, light grey, and white colorways will all be up for grabs. As usual, JJJJound branding is kept to a minimum. It replaces the usual Reebok hit on the lateral window box. 

Nike Hot Step 2 'White'

Via Nike

Price: $200
When: Thursday, May 9 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Drake is embroiled in a generational rap war with Kendrick Lamar right now, but the show must go on. Thus, the second colorway of the Hot Step 2 is hitting stores this week. This pair is much more versatile than the debut orange pair. It sports a white synthetic leather upper with chrome detailing. No matter what side of the beef you're on, you have to admit this is a clean summer sneaker. 

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 'Designed by Japan'

Via Nike

Price: $180
When: Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The popular Zoom Vomero 5 is given a new look as part of Nike's "Designed by Japan" series. Tweaks include a giant Swoosh, premium leather replacing the usual mesh upper of the retro runner, and pull tabs on the tongue and heel. The look is inspired by the Moon Shoe, the first-ever shoe to feature Nike's iconic Waffle sole. 

Nike Dunk Low 'Michigan State'

Via Nike

Price: $115
When: Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: You can never go wrong with a classic. Nike Dunk Lows might not be as hyped as they were a year or so ago, but who cares. We'll always look forward to an opportunity to grab a great pair like this one. 

Dingyun Zhang x Adidas Samba

Via Adidas

Price: $250
When: Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m.
Where: Adidas Confirmed
What You Need to Know: Former Yeezy designer Dingyun Zhang has collaborated on his own version of the Adidas Samba. The all-black colorway focuses on materials with a patent leather upper, suede toe cap, and padded neoprene collar inspired by 2000s skate sneakers.

Bad Bunny x Adidas Last Campus

Via Adidas

Price: $160
When: Saturday, May 11 at 10 a.m.
Where: Adidas Confirmed
What You Need to Know: Bad Bunny continues to grow his collection of Adidas collabs with this brand new Last Campus. This particular pair of the renovated Campus is dressed in a brown and cream color scheme that nods to the visuals of his latest album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana. A double tongue and heel add to the pair's distinct look. 

Air Jordan 1 Low 'Shadow'

Via Nike

Price: $140
When: Saturday, May 11 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The fan-favorite "Shadow" colorway of the Air Jordan 1 is being offered up in a low-top variation this weekend. Not much to say here. This OG is great. This one is too. If you don't have the High yet and don't feel like paying resell for such a simplistic colorway, this is a great alternative. 

