Nike Cortez

The Nike Cortez is a running sneaker originally released in 1972 and designed by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman. Its low-profile silhouette paired with the distinctive oversized herringbone outsole provided superior traction and durability, making it a pioneering model in Nike’s early running lineup and a staple of performance innovation. The Cortez gained widespread recognition during the 1970s when it became the shoe of choice for American runners seeking lightweight performance. Its presence expanded beyond athletics in the 1990s as a staple in west coast culture. This crossover moment solidified the Cortez as a symbol that connects athletic roots with urban fashion, underscored by its recognizable Swoosh and sleek profile.

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