Confession

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Split image. Left: Karol G in a black mesh top. Right: Rosalía in a white sheer dress.
Music

Karol G Confesses to Rosalía About an Ex-Boyfriend’s Habit of Avoiding Her During His Birthday

The Colombian superstar stepped into Rosalía's confessional booth to share a story about an ex who avoided celebrating birthdays with her.

Alex Ocho17 days ago
Lola Young with styled hair and glittery makeup, wearing large hoop earrings and a black jacket, stands in front of a branded backdrop.
Music

Lola Young Says Bluetooth Speaker Call Exposed Cheating Partner’s Double Life: 'I’m Back to Women'

During a confessional segment at Rosalía's London show, the 'Messy' singer shared how a technology mishap changed a relationship in real time.

Alex Ocho73 days ago
O.J. Simpson in a courtroom setting, wearing a light blue shirt, looking forward.
Sports

O.J. Simpson Not on Thumb Drive Recording Allegedly Tied to 1994 Murders (UPDATE)

A thumb drive in the custody of Minnesota police reportedly contains a confession from the former NFL star to the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

Alex Ocho592 days ago
Life

10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting and Killing Man in His RV

The minor told Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office that he used his grandfather's handgun to fatally shoot the man one week before his eighth birthday.

Jaelani Turner-Williams815 days ago
usher in sunglasses
Music

Usher Reflects on the 'Great Deal of Truth' at Heart of Classic 'Confessions' Album

Fresh off his Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show performance, the eight-time Grammy winner looks back on his acclaimed 2004 album.

Trace William Cowen883 days ago
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Photograph of Gabby Petito memorial
Life

Brian Laundrie's Recovered Notebook Says Gabby Petito's Death Was a Mercy Killing

Brian Laundrie's notebook, which was discovered by the FBI, reveals that he confessed to Gabby Petito's death, saying it was a mercy killing.

taramhdvn1485 days ago
french-police
Life

French Ex-Cop Leaves Suicide Note Confessing He Was a Notorious Serial Killer in 1990s Paris

A French ex-cop has been identified as a notorious serial killer who terrorized Paris in the '90s, admitting to his crimes in his suicide note.

Joe Price1751 days ago
Caution sign: Caution sign tape against black background concept of warning and danger.
Life

Man Confesses to Murdering Fiancée After Previously Claiming She Shot Herself

The man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison.

tara mahadevan2483 days ago
Crime Scene
Music

North Carolina Rapper Faces Life in Prison for Murder That He Allegedly Rapped About

The 'Robesonian' reports that 24-year-old North Carolina rapper Walter Morell McKoy Jr., known as Bussdown, is facing life in prison.

Joe Price2606 days ago
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usher
Music

Usher and Jermaine Dupri Tease 'Confessions' Sequel

It's been 15 years since Usher released his landmark album 'Confessions,' but he and producer Jermaine Dupri have indicated that a sequel is on the way.

Joe Price2670 days ago
Austin
Life

Austin Bomber Says He Isn't Sorry in Cell Phone Recording Left for Police

Anonymous sources reveal more details about the 28-minute statement.

Julia Reiss3039 days ago
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend the 2016 Harper ICONS Party
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Confesses How She Knew Kanye West Was the One and It's Weirdly Romantic

The secret to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's romance is not what you may expect.

Katherine Barner3065 days ago
Keri Hilson
Music

Keri Hilson Says She Hit 'Rock Bottom' in Psychic Medium Session

"I think I had to give up music for a while," the singer explained.

Bianca Gracie3111 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: ANGELZ Kicks Off Tchami's New Label With the Hypnotic "Hey Girl"

Here's the first single from Tchami's new lable, Confession.

Khal3895 days ago
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