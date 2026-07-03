Latest Stories
Karol G Confesses to Rosalía About an Ex-Boyfriend’s Habit of Avoiding Her During His Birthday
The Colombian superstar stepped into Rosalía's confessional booth to share a story about an ex who avoided celebrating birthdays with her.
Lola Young Says Bluetooth Speaker Call Exposed Cheating Partner’s Double Life: 'I’m Back to Women'
During a confessional segment at Rosalía's London show, the 'Messy' singer shared how a technology mishap changed a relationship in real time.
O.J. Simpson Not on Thumb Drive Recording Allegedly Tied to 1994 Murders (UPDATE)
A thumb drive in the custody of Minnesota police reportedly contains a confession from the former NFL star to the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting and Killing Man in His RV
The minor told Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office that he used his grandfather's handgun to fatally shoot the man one week before his eighth birthday.
Usher Reflects on the 'Great Deal of Truth' at Heart of Classic 'Confessions' Album
Fresh off his Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show performance, the eight-time Grammy winner looks back on his acclaimed 2004 album.
Brian Laundrie's Recovered Notebook Says Gabby Petito's Death Was a Mercy Killing
Brian Laundrie's notebook, which was discovered by the FBI, reveals that he confessed to Gabby Petito's death, saying it was a mercy killing.
French Ex-Cop Leaves Suicide Note Confessing He Was a Notorious Serial Killer in 1990s Paris
A French ex-cop has been identified as a notorious serial killer who terrorized Paris in the '90s, admitting to his crimes in his suicide note.
Emilia Clarke Reveals Whose Coffee Cup It Was on ‘Game of Thrones’ That Led to All the Backlash and Memes
Daenerys is back to roast someone else.
Man Confesses to Murdering Fiancée After Previously Claiming She Shot Herself
The man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison.
North Carolina Rapper Faces Life in Prison for Murder That He Allegedly Rapped About
The 'Robesonian' reports that 24-year-old North Carolina rapper Walter Morell McKoy Jr., known as Bussdown, is facing life in prison.
Usher and Jermaine Dupri Tease 'Confessions' Sequel
It's been 15 years since Usher released his landmark album 'Confessions,' but he and producer Jermaine Dupri have indicated that a sequel is on the way.
Austin Bomber Says He Isn't Sorry in Cell Phone Recording Left for Police
Anonymous sources reveal more details about the 28-minute statement.
Kim Kardashian Confesses How She Knew Kanye West Was the One and It's Weirdly Romantic
The secret to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's romance is not what you may expect.
Keri Hilson Says She Hit 'Rock Bottom' in Psychic Medium Session
"I think I had to give up music for a while," the singer explained.
Premiere: ANGELZ Kicks Off Tchami's New Label With the Hypnotic "Hey Girl"
Here's the first single from Tchami's new lable, Confession.