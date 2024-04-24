10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting and Killing Man in His RV

Texas, like Florida, is home to some strange news. But right now, there's nothing more strange coming out of the Lone Star State than a 10-year-old confessing to the murder of someone when he was seven.

According to CNN, the 2022 murder of 32-year-old Brandon O’Quinn Rasberry became a cold case until the unnamed minor recently confessed to the Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred in January 2022, when Rasberry was shot in the head while sleeping in his RV at the Lazy J RV park in Nixon, Texas, but according to the boy, the incident happened one week before his eighth birthday.

"All possible witnesses were spoken to and interviewed by investigators during the investigation and all leads were exhausted," reads the Sheriff's Office press release, which all details disturbing information about the minor.

On April 11, 2024, the child had an altercation on his school bus, where he threatened to assault and kill another student. This was before the incident was called to the authorities the following day.

The boy reportedly claimed to have killed someone two years ago, leading investigators to believe that he was referring to Rasberry.