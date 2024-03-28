Corteiz Asks 'How Do You Say It?' in New Ad Celebrating How Everyone Pronounces Brand Differently

In February, Corteiz's Valentine's Day-themed drop was featured among Complex's choices for that week's best style releases. Joining the brand's limited-time-only drop were collections from Supreme, Avirex, Who Decides War, Homerun, and more.

The UNCANNY name may be familiar to Lil Yachty fans, as George Muncey and Elliott Elder’s filmmaking moniker was recently credited with the one-take for "stayinit" with Fred again.. and Overmono.