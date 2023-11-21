Snoop Dogg’s Smoking Fakeout Has People Trolling Meek Mill for Saying He Was Inspired to Quit

Even though Meek's doctor says he's got a "lil bit emphysema," will he go back to smoking now that Snoop's pledge has been revealed as an ad campaign?

Nov 21, 2023
Getty Images: Simone Joyner, Monica Morgan

Will Meek Mill keep his word and "completely stop smoking"?

Snoop Dogg announced he's "giving up smoke" last week, leading many to believe that he was talking about weed. Meek was among those who made that assumption, and decided to follow his lead by giving up smoke as well. The Philly native shared that his doctor told him he has a "lil bit [of] emphysema" and warned of potentially cutting his "lifeline in half" if he continued smoking.

Snoop kept the bit going as recently as Sunday, posting a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption, "Natural high."

It was revealed the following day that Snoop's "announcement" was brilliantly tied to a smokeless Solo Stove campaign.

People were left wondering if Meek would also like to make an amendment to what he said.

Or anyone else who followed in Snoop's footsteps, for that matter—including Coi Leray.

Enjoy more of the funniest Twitter reactions below.

