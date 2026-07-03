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Nothing feels more like living in the moment than a weekend road trip. Complex and Coca-Cola have got you covered with these six destinations this summer.Jameel Raeburn
From the store to sand, here’s everything you need to set the vibe for an impromptu day at the surf this summerJameel Raeburn
Will artificial intelligence, teleportation, and holograms be commonplace in Canadian music in the year 3000? To celebrate the launch of Coca-Cola Y3000, the first drink co-created with AI, Complex Canada looks into the future to find out.Erik Leijon
Coca-Cola invited Complex Canada to check out their Coke Studio Installation at this year's Osheaga Festival in Montreal.Erik Leijon