Life

Coca-Cola Bottler Sued for Allegedly Excluding Men From Women-Only Work Trip

A New England Coca-Cola distributor’s women-only forum with paid travel and networking is now at the center of a federal gender discrimination lawsuit.

Coca-Cola Sued for Allegedly Excluding Men from Vegas Work Trip
Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A regional distributor tied to Coca-Cola is facing a federal lawsuit over a company-sponsored networking event that allegedly left male employees out of the room.

According to a complaint filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), and obtained by The Associated Press, Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast is accused of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 after organizing a two-day professional event exclusively for women.

The gathering, which took place in September 2024 at the Mohegan Sun casino resort in Connecticut, reportedly brought together around 250 female employees for panels, networking, and career development programming.

The lawsuit was filed in New Hampshire on behalf of a male employee who claims he was denied access to the event because of his gender. The EEOC alleges that exclusion alone constitutes unlawful workplace discrimination.

“Excluding men from an employer-sponsored event is a Title VII violation that the EEOC will act to remedy through litigation when necessary,” said acting general counsel Catherine L. Eschbach in a statement announcing the case.

The agency also claims attendees received company-funded travel, accommodations, meals, and continued pay while being excused from their regular responsibilities. As a result, the lawsuit argues that male employees missed out on both tangible benefits and professional opportunities.

The EEOC is seeking financial damages for those impacted, citing “emotional pain, suffering, inconvenience, [and] mental anguish” in addition to lost compensation.

Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, which operates independently while distributing Coca-Cola products across New England and parts of New York, pushed back in a statement.

The company said it was “disappointing” that the EEOC moved forward without completing a full investigation and added that it expects to “be vindicated” in court. It declined to address specific claims.

The event at the center of the lawsuit was promoted internally as the company’s first in-person Women’s Forum. A LinkedIn post described it as a space for discussions around career growth, work-life balance, and navigating industries where women are often underrepresented.

The case arrives amid a broader shift in how federal regulators are approaching workplace diversity efforts. The EEOC has recently increased scrutiny of programs tied to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), including an ongoing investigation into Nike over similar concerns.

Related Stories

Diego Pavia Files Lawsuit to Continue Playing College Football
Sports

Diego Pavia Files Lawsuit to Continue Playing College Football

Pavia and 26 other players are petitioning a federal judge in Tennessee to block the NCAA from enforcing their eligibility rules and allow them to play.

Bernadette Giacomazzo261 days ago
Shilo Sanders Sued for Unpaid Lawsuit and Legal Bills
Sports

Shilo Sanders Hit With New Lawsuit Over Unpaid Legal Bills

Sanders is being sued for more than $164,000 in unpaid bills, plus interest.

Bernadette Giacomazzo302 days ago
OnlyFans Hit With 'Bait and Switch' Class Action Lawsuit
Life

OnlyFans Hit With ‘Bait-and-Switch’ Class Action Lawsuit

The class-action lawsuit, filed in California in late January, alleges the OnlyFans platform uses deceptive practices.

Bernadette Giacomazzo230 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Admits He Was Disappointed More NFL Players Didn’t Protest With Him
2
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
3
MusicKid Cudi Accepts Ebro's Apology After 'Thirsty' Kanye West Convo Controversy
4
Pop CultureRobert Pattinson on 'Primetime' Performance as Chris Hansen: 'Like Scarface Meets Jerry Maguire'
5
MusicAyo Edebiri's Confessional Booth Story About Dating Married Man Shocks Rosalía Fans
6
Musicbeabadoobee's New Album 'Pylon': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App