Claudia Cagna
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All Points East 2026: A Weekend At The Forefront Of Global Music
From Jorja Smith and Odeal to Tems, Ayra Starr and PinkPantheress, All Points East’s first weekend captured a rapidly shifting global pop landscape where genres increasingly collide.
Formula 1 Fans Can Experience The Sport Like Never Before, Thanks To Heineken
Ahead of the British Grand Prix, Complex UK headed to Silverstone with Heineken to reconnect with Brandon Burgess—the first-ever F1 Season Pass holder—and explore how initiatives that put genuine fans at the centre of Formula 1 are opening up new possibilities for the sport.
Inside The Launch Of Chivas Regal 16 x Charles Leclerc At The Miami Grand Prix
Complex UK flew out to Miami for the launch of Chivas Regal 16 Limited Edition—a new collab between Chivas Regal and global brand ambassador Charles Leclerc—which was unveiled ahead of one of the most anticipated race weekends for Formula 1.
The Music Is Black: A British Story—Industry Experts Talk Past, Present & Future
Cee Valentina hosts conversation on Black British music and culture with Darcus Beese, Sheniece Charway, Komali Scott-Jones and Alec Boateng.
Complex UK’s Best Albums Of 2025
From indie-flecked R&B and dance-pop to shiny UK drill and underground rap, we were spoilt for choice this year.
2025: Highlights From The Worlds Of Music & Culture Journalism
Complex UK takes a look back at some of the best music and culture writing of the year.
Meet Brandon Burgess, The F1 Superfan Who Attended Every Race In 2025
Complex UK flew out to experience the 2025 Grand Prix in Las Vegas, powered by Heineken, where we got to meet the dedicated F1 fan from Bournemouth.
Heineken, Formula 1 Link Up To Launch New Era Of Fan Connection
With a renewed global partnership and the sport’s first-ever season ticket, Heineken® is redefining what it means to be part of the F1 community.
Big Zuu, Professor Green & More Find ‘Common Ground’ Is New Series
The show, created by Tripadvisor, sees some of the UK’s most beloved characters exploring connections through culture.
Spotlight: The Women Shaping Afrobeats Behind The Scenes
We flew out to Paris on October 3 to celebrate the women behind the ongoing success of Afrobeats for ‘Martell: Afrobeats Live’—an evening consisting of important panel discussions, soundtracked by the likes of DJ Mercedes Benson.
Complex UK’s Best Songs Of 2023
A year full of international hits and underground gems.
On Tour With Dr. Martens’ Creative Director, Darren ‘DMac’ McKoy
Complex UK flew out to NYC to meet up with DMac as Dr. Martens goes on tour to spread its message of strength and community through its latest campaign.
Coca-Cola Wants Everyone To Find Their Inner Santa This Christmas
The countdown to Xmas starts now.
23 UK Rappers To Watch In 2023
For all the naysaying and doom-mongering about this and that being “watered down”, there’s a huge amount to be optimistic about when it comes to UK rap.
Mexico Madness: On Tour With Daniel Desmarais, Bad Bunny & adidas' Last Forum
Mexico Madness: On Tour With Daniel Desmarais, Bad Bunny & adidas' Last ForumMexico Madness: On Tour With Daniel Desmarais, Bad Bunny & adidas' Last ForumMexico