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Claudia Cagna

Joined April 2022 | 31 posts
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Latest Stories

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All Points East 2026: A Weekend At The Forefront Of Global Music

From Jorja Smith and Odeal to Tems, Ayra Starr and PinkPantheress, All Points East’s first weekend captured a rapidly shifting global pop landscape where genres increasingly collide.

Claudia Cagna9 days ago
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Formula 1 Fans Can Experience The Sport Like Never Before, Thanks To Heineken

Ahead of the British Grand Prix, Complex UK headed to Silverstone with Heineken to reconnect with Brandon Burgess—the first-ever F1 Season Pass holder—and explore how initiatives that put genuine fans at the centre of Formula 1 are opening up new possibilities for the sport.

Claudia Cagna66 days ago
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Inside The Launch Of Chivas Regal 16 x Charles Leclerc At The Miami Grand Prix

Complex UK flew out to Miami for the launch of Chivas Regal 16 Limited Edition—a new collab between Chivas Regal and global brand ambassador Charles Leclerc—which was unveiled ahead of one of the most anticipated race weekends for Formula 1.

Claudia Cagna106 days ago
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The Music Is Black: A British Story—Industry Experts Talk Past, Present & Future

Cee Valentina hosts conversation on Black British music and culture with Darcus Beese, Sheniece Charway, Komali Scott-Jones and Alec Boateng.

Claudia Cagna111 days ago
Image via Complex Original/Artwork by Willkay

Complex UK’s Best Songs Of 2025

Did your favourite make the cut?

Claudia Cagna272 days ago
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Image via Complex Original/Artwork by Willkay

Complex UK’s Best Albums Of 2025

From indie-flecked R&B and dance-pop to shiny UK drill and underground rap, we were spoilt for choice this year.

Claudia Cagna276 days ago
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2025: Highlights From The Worlds Of Music & Culture Journalism

Complex UK takes a look back at some of the best music and culture writing of the year.

Claudia Cagna279 days ago
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Meet Brandon Burgess, The F1 Superfan Who Attended Every Race In 2025

Complex UK flew out to experience the 2025 Grand Prix in Las Vegas, powered by Heineken, where we got to meet the dedicated F1 fan from Bournemouth.

Claudia Cagna288 days ago
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Heineken, Formula 1 Link Up To Launch New Era Of Fan Connection

With a renewed global partnership and the sport’s first-ever season ticket, Heineken® is redefining what it means to be part of the F1 community.

Claudia Cagna316 days ago
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Big Zuu, Professor Green & More Find ‘Common Ground’ Is New Series

The show, created by Tripadvisor, sees some of the UK’s most beloved characters exploring connections through culture.

Claudia Cagna316 days ago
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Spotlight: The Women Shaping Afrobeats Behind The Scenes

We flew out to Paris on October 3 to celebrate the women behind the ongoing success of Afrobeats for ‘Martell: Afrobeats Live’—an evening consisting of important panel discussions, soundtracked by the likes of DJ Mercedes Benson.

Claudia Cagna343 days ago

Complex UK’s Best Albums Of 2023

Did your favourite make the cut?

Claudia Cagna1007 days ago

Complex UK’s Best Songs Of 2023

A year full of international hits and underground gems.

Claudia Cagna1009 days ago

On Tour With Dr. Martens’ Creative Director, Darren ‘DMac’ McKoy

Complex UK flew out to NYC to meet up with DMac as Dr. Martens goes on tour to spread its message of strength and community through its latest campaign.

Claudia Cagna1038 days ago

Coca-Cola Wants Everyone To Find Their Inner Santa This Christmas

The countdown to Xmas starts now.

Claudia Cagna1043 days ago
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complex uk rappers to watch in 2023

23 UK Rappers To Watch In 2023

For all the naysaying and doom-mongering about this and that being “watered down”, there’s a huge amount to be optimistic about when it comes to UK rap.

Claudia Cagna1324 days ago
Image via Claudia Cagna | Complex UK

Mexico Madness: On Tour With Daniel Desmarais, Bad Bunny & adidas' Last Forum

Mexico Madness: On Tour With Daniel Desmarais, Bad Bunny &amp; adidas' Last ForumMexico Madness: On Tour With Daniel Desmarais, Bad Bunny &amp; adidas' Last ForumMexico

Claudia Cagna1371 days ago
complex uk best songs of 2022

Complex UK’s Best Songs Of 2022

What a year it’s been...

Claudia Cagna1379 days ago

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