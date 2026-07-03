Cj Fly

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This is a photo of CJ Fly.
Music

CJ Fly Shares 'Rudebwoy' B-Sides on One-Year Anniversary

Exactly one year after releasing his album 'Rudebwoy,' Brooklyn rapper and Pro Era artist CJ Fly returns with six new B-Side tracks posted on SoundCloud.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery1959 days ago
This is a photo of Bamboo Tree
Music

Premiere: CJ Fly Returns With New Song "Bamboo Tree"

The Pro Era rapper comes through with a reggae-inspired track.

Eric Diep2122 days ago
cj fly
Music

CJ Fly Drops His New Album 'Rudebwoy'

CJ Fly's previous releases were 2016’s '23' and 'Flytrap.'

tara mahadevan2324 days ago
PRO ERA RE RELEASE PEEP THE APROCALYPSE MIXTAPE
Music

Pro Era Re-Release 'PEEP the Aprocalypse' With Previously Unheard Track

The NYC collective shares "Know the Rules" f/ Joey Badass, CJ Fly, and Kirk Knight, with production by Statik Selektah.

Joshua Espinoza2794 days ago
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This is a photo of Kirk Knight.
Music

Listen to Kirk Knight's 'IIWII' Album

Pro Era's Kirk Knight follows 2015's 'Late Knight Special' with 'IIWII' featuring his single "Run It Back (Freestyle)."

Eric Diep2801 days ago
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Music

Watch Joey Badass and CJ Fly Drop Bars in Their Showoff Radio Freestyles on Shade 45

Joey Badass and CJ Fly don’t stop going in during an appearance on Statik Selektah’s Showoff Radio on Shade 45.

Eric Diep3500 days ago
Music

Premiere: Watch CJ Fly's "Sup Preme" Video f/ Joey Bada$$

Off of CJ Fly's "Thee Way Eye See It" mixtape.

Lauren Nostro4336 days ago
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Music

Here's a Behind The Scenes Look at CJ Fly's "Sup Preme" Video f/ Joey Bada$$

Directed by CJ FLY , Kris Merc & Ahmed Klink.

Complex4341 days ago
Music

Live Stream This Year's Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival With Performances From Jay Electronica, Raekwon, and More

This is the 10th Anniversary of the Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival, and it might be the biggest year yet.

Dharmic X4388 days ago
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Music

CJ Fly Gets Caught In a Love Triangle In His New Music Video for "Eyetalian Frenchip"

Off his new mixtape <em>Thee Way Eye See It</em>.

edwinortiz4522 days ago
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Music

CJ Fly is Riding Clean in "Still the Motto" Music Video

Picking up a girlfriend down the block never seemed so eventful.

edwinortiz4602 days ago
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Music

Mixtape: CJ Fly "Thee Way Eye See It"

The Pro Era member gets Phife Dawg from A Tribe Called Quest, Ab-Soul, and Buckshot for his new project.

Dharmic X4669 days ago
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Music

Listen: CJ Fly f/ Ab-Soul "Sadderdaze"

From CJ's upcoming mixtape <em>Thee Way Eye See It</em>.

edwinortiz4673 days ago
Music

Listen: CJ Fly "tug-at-war"

The Pro Era member is getting ready to drop "The Way Eye See It" soon.

Dharmic X4759 days ago
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Music

Listen: CJ Fly "The Error"

Produced by Cookin' Soul.

Alexander Russell4845 days ago

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