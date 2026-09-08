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Alana Yzola

Joined April 2022 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories

Dominique Fishback as Dre stares at a phone on 'Swarm.'

Never Knew a Love Like This Before: Eight Wild Stan Stories to Read Before You Watch 'Swarm' on Prime Video

From Rachael Ray's 'Lemonade'-stained Instagram to 'Meet Me in Temecula', here are eight wild stan stories to read before you watch the new series 'Swarm.'

Alana Yzola1280 days ago
House Party Cast Interview Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi’s Last Minute Role In the New ‘House Party’ Reboot Shocked the Whole Cast

Complex caught up with Tosin Cole, Jacob Lattimore, DC Young Fly, Rotimi and Kid N Play ahead of the movie's release and they spilled all the secrets.

Alana Yzola1343 days ago
Most Anticipated Movies 2023

The Most Anticipated Movies of 2023

The 2023 film slate has a number of big movies on the horizon. These are the most anticipated movies of 2023, with sequels for Scream, Ant-Man, and Creed.

Alana Yzola1344 days ago
Beyoncé 'Renaissance' album press photo by Mason Poole

First Impressions of Beyoncé’s New Album 'Renaissance'

Beyoncé's new album 'Renaissance' has finally arrived. What's the best song? Biggest skip? Best and worst parts? Here's our first impressions review.

Alana Yzola1511 days ago

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