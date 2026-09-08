Alexander Russell
Latest Stories
The 25 Best Ludacris Songs
Ranking all of the legendary Atlanta rapper's hottest tracks. These are the best Ludacris songs!
The Sunday Comic: YG f/ Drake and Kamaiyah "Why You Always Hatin?"
YG's latest single "Why You Always Hatin?" featuring Drake and Kamaiyah receives the graphic treatment.
The Sunday Comic: Chance the Rapper f/ Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz "No Problem"
Chance the Rapper's "No Problem" receives the graphic treatment.
Rolling Loud Is for the Kids
Young Thug, Future, Lil B, and more performed at Rolling Loud in its second year, and the festival shows no signs of slowing down.
The Sunday Comic: Post Malone "Go Flex"
Post Malone's latest single "Go Flex" receives the graphic treatment.
The Sunday Comic: Drake f/ The Throne "Pop Style"
Drake's collaboration with Kanye and Jay Z gets the graphic treatment.
The Sunday Comic: YG and Nipsey Hussle's "FDT"
We reimagined YG and Nipsey's politically-charged track aimed at the Republican presidential candidate.
The Sunday Comic: Future "March Madness"
This week's comic and column imagine if Future had won a Grammy for "March Madness."
Flying With the Red Dragon: My Transcendental Journey With Makonnen
Inside the studio with Makonnen.
Playboi Carti Is Rap’s Young and Restless Prince
Awful Records' youngest member has got next.
Premiere: Listen to Alexandria's "Skyscrapers" (Remix) f/ Father
A summer pairing.
Premiere: Listen to Slug Christ's 'The Crucifixion of Rapper Extraordinaire, Slug Christ' Album
The ascendant one drops what he calls his best work yet.
Jay Z Wins Masters for "The Dynasty" and "The Life and Times of S. Carter"
The tracks were being held in a California storage facility.
Watch Donnie Trumpet & The Social Experiment's Video for "Sunday Candy"
For their 2014 song.
Watch Tyler, The Creator Taunt the VIP Section at Coachella
All in good fun.