Alexander Russell Portrait

Alexander Russell

Joined July 2014 | 435 posts
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Latest Stories

best ludacris songs

The 25 Best Ludacris Songs

Ranking all of the legendary Atlanta rapper's hottest tracks. These are the best Ludacris songs!

Alexander Russell3296 days ago
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The Sunday Comic: YG f/ Drake and Kamaiyah "Why You Always Hatin?"

YG's latest single "Why You Always Hatin?" featuring Drake and Kamaiyah receives the graphic treatment.

Alexander Russell3756 days ago
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The Sunday Comic: Chance the Rapper f/ Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz "No Problem"

Chance the Rapper's "No Problem" receives the graphic treatment.

Alexander Russell3770 days ago
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Rolling Loud Is for the Kids

Young Thug, Future, Lil B, and more performed at Rolling Loud in its second year, and the festival shows no signs of slowing down.

Alexander Russell3780 days ago
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The Sunday Comic: Post Malone "Go Flex"

Post Malone's latest single "Go Flex" receives the graphic treatment.

Alexander Russell3784 days ago
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The Sunday Comic: Drake f/ The Throne "Pop Style"

Drake's collaboration with Kanye and Jay Z gets the graphic treatment.

Alexander Russell3805 days ago
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The Sunday Comic: YG and Nipsey Hussle's "FDT"

We reimagined YG and Nipsey's politically-charged track aimed at the Republican presidential candidate.

Alexander Russell3819 days ago
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The Sunday Comic: Future "March Madness"

This week's comic and column imagine if Future had won a Grammy for "March Madness."

Alexander Russell3847 days ago
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What Does Juug Mean?

Gentlemen do not juug. They finesse.

Alexander Russell3986 days ago
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Flying With the Red Dragon: My Transcendental Journey With Makonnen

Inside the studio with Makonnen.

Alexander Russell4014 days ago
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Playboi Carti Is Rap’s Young and Restless Prince

Awful Records' youngest member has got next.

Alexander Russell4019 days ago
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Premiere: Listen to Alexandria's "Skyscrapers" (Remix) f/ Father

A summer pairing.

Alexander Russell4142 days ago
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Premiere: Listen to Slug Christ's 'The Crucifixion of Rapper Extraordinaire, Slug Christ' Album

The ascendant one drops what he calls his best work yet.

Alexander Russell4153 days ago
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Jay Z Wins Masters for "The Dynasty" and "The Life and Times of S. Carter"

The tracks were being held in a California storage facility.

Alexander Russell4170 days ago
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Kanye West Jumped Into A Lake Mid-Performance in Armenia

Stream here.

Alexander Russell4176 days ago
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Watch Donnie Trumpet & The Social Experiment's Video for "Sunday Candy"

For their 2014 song.

Alexander Russell4176 days ago
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Watch Tyler, The Creator Taunt the VIP Section at Coachella

All in good fun.

Alexander Russell4176 days ago
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Watch Curren$y's Video for "Sidewalk Show"

From Pilot Talk 3.

Alexander Russell4176 days ago

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