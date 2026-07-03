CJ

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cj replica
Music

CJ Releases New Single and Video "Replica" f/ El Alfa

The twice-platinum Puerto Rican rapper CJ has returned with the new single and video "Replica," which features a guest appearance from El Alfa.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1764 days ago
anual
Music

Anuel AA Drops Video for New Song “23 Preguntas" on What Would've Been Anniversary With Karol G

Anuel shares his latest single on what would've been his anniversary with Karol G, as he asks his ex questions in the track's emotional music video.

Brenton Blanchet1789 days ago
farruko-cj
Music

Farruko Recruits CJ for New Song and Video “Love 66,” Announces Album

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Farruko is gearing up to release his new album later this year, and he’s just shared our first taste of the project.

Joe Price1876 days ago
cj-whoopty-latin-mix-video
Music

Watch the Video for CJ's "Whoopty Latin Mix" f/ Anuel AA and Ozuna

CJ has released the video for a new remix of his hit track "Whoopty" featuring Anuel AA and Ozuna. CJ’s ‘Loyalty Over Royalty Deluxe’ EP is due out April 9.

Abel Shifferaw1936 days ago
Polo G — For My Fans
Music

Polo G Unleashes Three New Freestyles on 'For My Fans' Compilation

In 'For My Fans,' Chicago native Polo G attacks three viral beats—SpotEmGottEm’s “Beatbox,” CJ’s “Whoopty,” and Coi Leray’s “No More Parties.”

Xavier Hamilton1943 days ago
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cj
Music

French Montana and Rowdy Rebel Hop on CJ's "Whoopty NYC Remix"

Staten Island rapper CJ has dropped a NYC-oriented remix of his 2020 breakthrough track “Whoopty,” with appearances from French Montana and Rowdy Rebel.

Joe Price1946 days ago
cj
Music

CJ Responds to Industry Plant Claims: 'I Don’t Pay That No Mind'

CJ skyrocketed to fame with last year’s viral hit “Whoopty,” a song that has had its fair share of detractors despite its massive popularity.

Xavier Hamilton1969 days ago
cj ep
Music

Listen to CJ's Debut EP 'Loyalty Over Royalty' f/ French Montana

Staten Island rapper CJ has shared his debut EP 'Loyalty Over Royalty,' which was executive produced by French Montana and features him on the song "I'm Lit."

tara mahadevan1975 days ago
best new music this week brent ty durk
Music

Best New Music This Week: Brent Faiyaz, Lil Durk, Ty Dolla Sign, and More

The best new music this week includes songs from Brent Fiayaz, Tyler, The Creator, Lil Durk, Yak Gotti, Yung Kayo, Ty Dolla Sign, and many more.

Jessica Mckinney1995 days ago
CJ BOP [Official Music Video]
Music

CJ Follows Up Hit Single "Whoopty" With New Song "Bop"

Staten Island's own CJ returns with his new single "Bop." In the video directed by Alex & Tristan Demic, CJ floods the streets of Manhattan with his associates.

Xavier Hamilton1998 days ago
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cj
Music

CJ’s “Whoopty” Was One of 2020’s Biggest Surprise Hits. Now He’s Ready for the Follow-Up.

"Whoopty" rapper CJ speaks with Complex about his new record deal, carrying on the momentum of the New York drill scene, and his forthcoming EP.

Jessica Mckinney2003 days ago
Rappers to watch in 2021
Music

Rappers to Watch in 2021

Complex's picks for the rising rappers you need to look out for in 2021, including $NOT, Morray, Rubi Rose, CJ, Hotboii, and more.

Eric Skelton2005 days ago

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