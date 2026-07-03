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Chinx’s Convicted Killer Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison
The rapper was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in 2015.
Chinx's Family Wants Murder Suspect to ‘Spend His Life in Jail’ After Pleading Guilty for Lesser Sentence
Chinx was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in May 2015.
French Montana Says Nipsey Hussle Being Killed Working to Help His Neighborhood 'Scared Me Away From Trying to Do the Same Thing'
French raps about the feeling on his new track "Dirty Bronx Intro." He later elaborated on the lyrics in a 'Breakfast Club' interview.
French Montana Drops DJ Drama-Hosted 'Coke Boys 6,' Shares "Lemonade" Video Starring Max B (UPDATE)
French shared his new offering hosted by DJ Drama as part of his 'Gangsta Grillz' series, as well as a video for "Lemonade" featuring the incarcerated Max B.
Watch Benny the Butcher's New Video for “Overall” f/ Chinx
Benny the Butcher and 'Plugs I Met 2' producer, Harry Fraud, allowed themselves to interact with Chinx by creating an aminated visual that in late legend.
Stream French Montana's 'Montana' f/ Drake, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Travis Scott, and More
French Montana's third studio album is here.
Men Accused of Killing Chinx Face First Day in Court
Chinx's suspected killers had their first day in court this week.
NYPD Uncover Motive Behind Fatal Shooting of Chinx
Lt. Richard Rudolph revealed the feud between Chinx and his suspected killer stemmed from a 2009 altercation at Rikers Island.
Two Suspects in Chinx's Murder Arrested (UPDATE)
The suspects are two men from Long Island.
Stack Bundles Will Release a Posthumous Album This Year
The late Stack Bundles will release an album titled 'The Rock’s Star' in October.
French Montana Goes Deep on New Song "Paid For" f/ Max B and Chinx
French Montana drops an emotional track featuring the late Chinx and the currently incarcerated Max B with "Paid For."
Stream Chinx's Second Posthumous Album 'Legends Never Die'
Chinx's second posthumous album 'Legends Never Die' is here.
Chinx Reunites the Riot Squad on New Song "All Good" Featuring Stack Bundles
Chinx shares "All Good" featuring Stack Bundles, Bynoe, and Cau2G from his second posthumous album 'Legends Never Die.'
French Montana Says He Doesn't Speak With Chinx's Mother
French Montana revealed to Wendy Williams that he doesn't talk to Chinx's mother.
Chinx's Mother Wants Answers About Her Son's Murder From Puff Daddy And French Montana
Chinx's mother, Veronica Clinton, says she feels "all the way disrespected" by Puff Daddy and French Montana.
Premiere: Listen to Chinx' New Single "Like This” on First Anniversary of His Death
Chinx's team released his new single, "Like This," on the first anniversary of his death.
French Montana and A$AP Rocky Party It Up in the "Off the Rip (Remix)" Video
The party looks lit.