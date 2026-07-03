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Left: Rapper Chinx in a candid photo; Right: Chinx's convicted killer Quincy Homere in court wearing a white cap, white face covering with straps along his ears, and a white long-sleeve shirt.
Music

Chinx’s Convicted Killer Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison

The rapper was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in 2015.

Alex Ocho703 days ago
Man in beanie gives thumbs-up at Fanatics event
Music

French Montana Says Nipsey Hussle Being Killed Working to Help His Neighborhood 'Scared Me Away From Trying to Do the Same Thing'

French raps about the feeling on his new track "Dirty Bronx Intro." He later elaborated on the lyrics in a 'Breakfast Club' interview.

Trace William Cowen876 days ago
This is a photo of CB6.
Music

French Montana Drops DJ Drama-Hosted 'Coke Boys 6,' Shares "Lemonade" Video Starring Max B (UPDATE)

French shared his new offering hosted by DJ Drama as part of his 'Gangsta Grillz' series, as well as a video for "Lemonade" featuring the incarcerated Max B.

taramhdvn1289 days ago
Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud - Overall Ft. Chinx [Official Video]
Music

Watch Benny the Butcher's New Video for “Overall” f/ Chinx

Benny the Butcher and 'Plugs I Met 2' producer, Harry Fraud, allowed themselves to interact with Chinx by creating an aminated visual that in late legend.

Xavier Hamilton1900 days ago
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This is a photo of French Montana.
Music

Stream French Montana's 'Montana' f/ Drake, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Travis Scott, and More

French Montana's third studio album is here.

Eric Diep2416 days ago
Chinx
Music

Men Accused of Killing Chinx Face First Day in Court

Chinx's suspected killers had their first day in court this week.

Joshua Espinoza3104 days ago
Chinx
Music

NYPD Uncover Motive Behind Fatal Shooting of Chinx

Lt. Richard Rudolph revealed the feud between Chinx and his suspected killer stemmed from a 2009 altercation at Rikers Island.

Joshua Espinoza3137 days ago
Chinx 106
Music

Two Suspects in Chinx's Murder Arrested (UPDATE)

The suspects are two men from Long Island.

Shawn Setaro3138 days ago
This is a photo of Stack Bundles.
Music

Stack Bundles Will Release a Posthumous Album This Year

The late Stack Bundles will release an album titled 'The Rock’s Star' in October.

Eric Diep3324 days ago
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Music

French Montana Goes Deep on New Song "Paid For" f/ Max B and Chinx

French Montana drops an emotional track featuring the late Chinx and the currently incarcerated Max B with "Paid For."

jessielmorris3566 days ago
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Music

Stream Chinx's Second Posthumous Album 'Legends Never Die'

Chinx's second posthumous album 'Legends Never Die' is here.

Eric Diep3592 days ago
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Music

Chinx Reunites the Riot Squad on New Song "All Good" Featuring Stack Bundles

Chinx shares "All Good" featuring Stack Bundles, Bynoe, and Cau2G from his second posthumous album 'Legends Never Die.'

Eric Diep3598 days ago
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Music

French Montana Says He Doesn't Speak With Chinx's Mother

French Montana revealed to Wendy Williams that he doesn't talk to Chinx's mother.

Trace William Cowen3693 days ago
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Music

Chinx's Mother Wants Answers About Her Son's Murder From Puff Daddy And French Montana

Chinx's mother, Veronica Clinton, says she feels "all the way disrespected" by Puff Daddy and French Montana.

Chris Mench3711 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Listen to Chinx' New Single "Like This” on First Anniversary of His Death

Chinx's team released his new single, "Like This," on the first anniversary of his death.

Chris Mench3714 days ago

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