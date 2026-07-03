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Music

Chika Continues Hating on Tiny’s Grandkids After Airplane Incident: ‘It’s Still F**k Your Kids’

Chika is not backing down after she angrily tweeted about Tiny's grandchildren being loud on a flight.

Joe Price1135 days ago
Music

Tiny Slams Chika for Complaining That Her Grandchildren Cried During Flight

Chika previously took to social media to complain about two young children who were crying during a flight she was on. “p.s., I hate you," Chika wrote to the mother of the two kids.

Mark Elibert1140 days ago
Kid Cudi performs in support of his "Entergalactic" album release at Oakland Arena
Music

Pharrell Williams' Something in the Water Fest 2023 Lineup: Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, Summer Walker, and More

Clipse, Coi Leray, Doechii, Flo Milli, Kehlani, Kenny Beats, Kid Cudi, Latto, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, and more are set to perform.

Abel Shifferaw1221 days ago
Chika performing on Jimmy Fallon show
Music

Chika Suggests She Planned to End Life by Suicide, Fans Show Support

Chika posted a concerning message on Saturday, writing that she planned to take her own life, while fans expressed their concern for the rapper.

tara mahadevan1574 days ago
Monogram campaign
Style

Here's a Look at Jay-Z's Monogram Cannabis Campaign Inspired by Slim Aarons

The campaign was styled by Highsnobiety's Corey Stokes and photographed by Hype Williams, who put his own spin on some of Aaron's most famous photographs.

Joshua Espinoza1922 days ago
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chika
Music

Chika Says She’s Retiring Because of the ‘Mental Toll’ of the Music Industry

Chika took to Twitter on Sunday to announce her retirement from music, citing the way the music industry has taken a serious toll on her mental health.

Jordan Rose1924 days ago
chika perez
Music

Chika Slams Perez Hilton for Misgendering Her: 'Your Legacy Is Driving People to Insanity'

Chika blasted Perez Hilton for playing her song "Cinderella, Pt. 2" on his Instagram Story without crediting her, also discussing the time he misgendered her.

tara mahadevan1945 days ago
Best Albums of 2020 (So Far)
Music

The Best Albums of 2020 (So Far)

From Lil Baby’s ‘My Turn’ to Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Eternal Atake,’ these are Complex's picks for the 50 best music albums of 2020 (so far).

Eric Skelton2223 days ago
Bhad Bhabie
Music

Bhad Bhabie Is at a Treatment Center to ‘Attend to Some Personal Issues’

TMZ is reporting that Bhad Bhabie has been at a treatment center for the past few weeks due to issues related to trauma and substance abuse.

Gavin Evans2236 days ago

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