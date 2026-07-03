From Drake to TOBi to Kaytranada, these are the songs that got Canada through a year where we saw a fleeting light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.Natalie Harmsen
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This year, Canadian artists elevated the craft altogether. Here are the 25 best rap, R&B, and pop albums in Canada, from Emanuel to Drake to Charlotte Cardin.Sumiko Wilson
As we await the release of 'Certified Lover Boy,' there's been no shortage of northern heat to keep us vibing. Here are the best Canadian songs of July 2021.Alex Nino Gheciu
It's been a tough month for Canada, but the music helped. From The Weeknd to TOBi, these were the Canadian songs our staff rocked with the most in JuneAlex Nino Gheciu