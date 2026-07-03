Chicago Cubs

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Tarik Skubal celebrates after getting an out during the 2025 Wild Card Game between the Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros.
Bets

MLB Trade Rumors: Tarik Skubal to Dodgers, Cubs, Yankees, or Red Sox?

The Detroit Tigers will likely deal the two-time AL Cy Young award winner at the trade deadline. Where is the southpaw headed?

Matt Burke1 day ago
A baseball player wearing a Minnesota Twins cap and jersey against a blue background.
Sports

Ex-MLB Player Found Guilty of Murdering Father-in-Law After $1.3 Million Dispute

Serafini, a former Twins player, will be sentenced in August.

Trace William Cowen367 days ago
A woman in a purple "BLACKPINK '16" jersey holds a basketball. A man in a white "Los Angeles" shirt and cap sits against a cityscape.
Style

BLACKPINK's Comeback Celebrated With New Fanatics and Complex Collection: How to Buy

Mitchell & Ness jerseys, hoodies, and more are featured in the new capsule.

Trace William Cowen374 days ago
Artist Takashi Murakami wearing a colorful flower hat and Dodgers jersey, smiling at a baseball game.
Style

Takashi Murakami On The Global Response to His MLB Collection: 'It Makes Me Very Happy'

A new Murakami and Los Angeles Dodgers Japanese Heritage Night capsule collection will be available on April 28 at Complex Shop.

Alex Ocho446 days ago
NJZ pose in the jerseys from the Takashi Murakami and MLB World Tour Tokyo Series collab.
Style

NJZ Rock Takashi Murakami's MLB World Series Tour Tokyo Series Collab

The K-pop group formerly known as NewJeans will perform at ComplexCon Hong Kong this week.

Joe Price483 days ago
Advertisement
Two baseball jerseys: a Dodgers jersey with pink flowers and number 17, and a Cubs jersey with colorful flower patches and pinstripes.
Style

How to Score an Extremely Rare Takashi Murakami + MLB Sakura Elite Jersey

The jerseys, which have recently been seen on Travis Scott and Tom Brady, will be released exclusively on the Fanatics App.

Complex Staff491 days ago
Two people wearing floral-themed MLB apparel: one in a black LA hoodie and cap, the other in a white Chicago hoodie and pinstripe jacket.
Style

How to Buy the Takashi Murakami and MLB World Tour Tokyo Series Collection

“This is something I am overwhelmed with gratitude to be a part of," Murakami previously said of the collection's personal importance.

Complex Staff498 days ago
Two men in baseball-themed attire. One wears a Dodgers jersey and beanie, the other a Cubs shirt and cap, holding a colorful bat.
Style

Takashi Murakami’s MLB Collection Commemorated With Pop-Ups in Los Angeles and Tokyo

Murakami says he's feeling "overwhelmed with gratitude" about the new collection.

Complex Staff501 days ago
Two individuals model baseball-themed clothing. The left wears Chicago Cubs gear with floral designs; the right wears LA Dodgers apparel with similar motifs.
Style

Fanatics and Complex Present Takashi Murakami and MLB Tokyo Series Collaboration

"This is something I am overwhelmed with gratitude to be a part of," the artist said of the new collection, which is available on Complex Shop.

Complex Staff505 days ago
Baseball player in action during a game, wearing a Chicago Cubs uniform and swinging the bat
Sports

Watch Sammy Sosa Stumble to Answer If He's Taking Steroids in the Past: 'This Is Not a Question That I Expected From You'

The Chicago Cubs legend is back in the Windy City this weekend for the first time in years.

Brad Callas854 days ago
Advertisement
Ben Zobrist sits in the dugout during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Sports

Ex-Cubs Player Ben Zobrist Says Pastor Had Affair With Wife and Defrauded His Charity in New Lawsuit

Former Chicago Cubs star Ben Zobrist filed a lawsuit alleging pastor Byron Yawn slept with Zobrist's wife and defrauded his Patriot Forward charity.

Jose Martinez1851 days ago
Bill Murray
Pop Culture

Bill Murray Leads ‘Take Me Out’ In First Packed Chicago Cubs Game Since COVID

In an emotional moment, Bill Murray led a chant of "Take Me Out To The Ball Game" in the first fully packed Chicago Cubs home game since COVID began a year ago.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1862 days ago
Chicago Cubs logo is displayed on the Majestic jersey.
Sports

Minor League Baseball Owner Speaks on Keeping Staff Intact Amid Pandemic: 'They Needed the Money More Than I Did'

While most minor league baseball teams were forced to furlough or fire their full-time staff, Iowa Cubs majority owner Michael Gartner stayed the course.

Jose Martinez1892 days ago
General view of the Chicago Cubs logo on the on deck circle.
Sports

Cubs Minor Leaguer Arrested After Meth and Oxycodone Found in Car

Chicago Cubs minor leaguer Jesus Camargo Corrales was arrested after meth and oxycodone pills were found in the car while he was driving to Denver.

Jose Martinez1945 days ago
child hit at astros cubs game
Sports

Child Hit by Foul Ball at Astros-Cubs Game Is Reportedly 'Awake, Responsive'

Albert Almora Jr., the outfielder who hit the foul ball, was visibly shaken following the incident.

Abel Shifferaw2606 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App