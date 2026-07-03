Latest Stories
Robert E. Lee Statue Removed in Charlottesville, Onlookers Cheer and Applause
The removal of the statue took about a day, as a crew prepared its removal Friday and was successful in lifting it off its base on Saturday to audience cheers.
Charlottesville to Remove Robert E. Lee Statue That Was at the Center of Deadly White Supremacist Rally
On Friday, the city of Charlottesville, Virginia, announced it would remove the statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee from Emancipation Park.
Neo-Nazi Who Killed Heather Heyer at Charlottesville Rally Sentenced to Life in Prison
James Alex Fields Jr. drove his car into a group of counter-protestors at the 2017 Unite the Right rally.
A Black Man Infiltrated an Infamous Neo-Nazi Group And Became Its President
James Hart Stern, a 54-year-old activist and pastor, is now the president of the National Socialist Movement.
Neo-Nazi Gets Life in Prison After Murdering Heather Heyer in Charlottesville
James A. Field Jr. killed Heyer after driving his car into a group of counterprotesters at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia last year.
Man Behind Charlottesville Car Attack Convicted of First-Degree Murder
James Alex Fields Jr. faces life in prison for the killing of Heather Heyer.
Richard Spencer Doesn’t Want White Nationalist Movement Seen as Violent as Charlottesville Trial Begins
The trial of James Alex Fields Jr. set to begin on Monday.
'Serial Rioters' Charged in Charlottesville Unite the Right Rally
Lest we forget, this is the same gathering of hate group enthusiasts that Trump repeatedly defended.
The White Men Who Attacked A Black Man During Last Year's Unite the Right Rally Will Face Prison Time
Two white men who were caught on camera beating a black man in a parking garage during last year’s Unite the Right white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia have been sentenced to prison.
White Supremacist Who Ran Over Heather Heyer Charged With Federal Hate Crimes
James Alex Fields Jr. has been charged with federal hate crimes for allegedly driving his vehicle into a counter-protest crowd in August, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer.
'Deadpool 2' Villain Was Modeled After White Nationalists in Charlottesville
'Deadpool 2' director David Leitch drew inspiration from Charlottesville to create the headmaster villain.
Facebook Just Removed Two Pages Associated With White Nationalist Richard Spencer
Richard Spencer, who runs the white nationalist National Policy Institute, just had two Facebook pages associated with him removed.
Protester Files Lawsuit Against Alex Jones for Peddling Charlottesville Conspiracy Theory
A protester who filmed the violent confrontations at last year's Charlottesville rally is suing Alex Jones for peddling a conspiracy theory about him.
Protesters Who Toppled Durham Confederate Statue Cleared of Charges
Durham District Attorney announced five protestors from last summer are free of criminal charges.
The Worst People of 2017
2017 has truly been a trying, terrifying year. From the Donald Trump and the white supremacy protestors in Charlottseville to clueless celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Lena Dunham and XXXTencion, here's a look at the absolute worst people of 2017. Can we just be done with this year already?
Neo-Nazi Who Killed Heather Heyer in Charlottesville Car Attack Could Face Life in Prison
The horrific incident took place in August.
Warrant Issued for Black Man Who Was Brutally Beaten in Charlottesville
Harris’ attorney says this is all "clearly retaliatory."
White Nationalists Return to Charlottesville Chanting: 'You Will Not Replace Us'
Richard Spencer led neo-nazi protestors into Emancipation Park on Saturday chanting "we will be back."