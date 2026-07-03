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Latest Stories

robert e lee
Life

Robert E. Lee Statue Removed in Charlottesville, Onlookers Cheer and Applause

The removal of the statue took about a day, as a crew prepared its removal Friday and was successful in lifting it off its base on Saturday to audience cheers.

Brenton Blanchet1833 days ago
robert-e-lee-statue
Life

Charlottesville to Remove Robert E. Lee Statue That Was at the Center of Deadly White Supremacist Rally

On Friday, the city of Charlottesville, Virginia, announced it would remove the statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee from Emancipation Park.

Joe Price1834 days ago
James Alex Fields Jr.
Life

Neo-Nazi Who Killed Heather Heyer at Charlottesville Rally Sentenced to Life in Prison

James Alex Fields Jr. drove his car into a group of counter-protestors at the 2017 Unite the Right rally.

Joshua Espinoza2576 days ago
unite the right rally
Life

A Black Man Infiltrated an Infamous Neo-Nazi Group And Became Its President

James Hart Stern, a 54-year-old activist and pastor, is now the president of the National Socialist Movement.

Hannah Lifshutz2694 days ago
Neo Nazi who killed heather heyer setnenced to life
Life

Neo-Nazi Gets Life in Prison After Murdering Heather Heyer in Charlottesville

James A. Field Jr. killed Heyer after driving his car into a group of counterprotesters at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia last year.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2775 days ago
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Heather Heyer
Life

Man Behind Charlottesville Car Attack Convicted of First-Degree Murder

James Alex Fields Jr. faces life in prison for the killing of Heather Heyer.

Joshua Espinoza2779 days ago
lame
Life

'Serial Rioters' Charged in Charlottesville Unite the Right Rally

Lest we forget, this is the same gathering of hate group enthusiasts that Trump repeatedly defended.

Trace William Cowen2844 days ago
United the Right Rally in Charlottesville
Life

The White Men Who Attacked A Black Man During Last Year's Unite the Right Rally Will Face Prison Time

Two white men who were caught on camera beating a black man in a parking garage during last year’s Unite the Right white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia have been sentenced to prison.

tara mahadevan2882 days ago
White supremacist indictment
Life

White Supremacist Who Ran Over Heather Heyer Charged With Federal Hate Crimes

James Alex Fields Jr. has been charged with federal hate crimes for allegedly driving his vehicle into a counter-protest crowd in August, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2942 days ago
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Deadpool 2 Cast
Pop Culture

'Deadpool 2' Villain Was Modeled After White Nationalists in Charlottesville

'Deadpool 2' director David Leitch drew inspiration from Charlottesville to create the headmaster villain.

Victoria L. Johnson2977 days ago
Richard Spencer Facebook
Life

Facebook Just Removed Two Pages Associated With White Nationalist Richard Spencer

Richard Spencer, who runs the white nationalist National Policy Institute, just had two Facebook pages associated with him removed.

Marco Margaritoff3017 days ago
Alex Jones speaks during a rally in support of Donald Trump.
Life

Protester Files Lawsuit Against Alex Jones for Peddling Charlottesville Conspiracy Theory

A protester who filmed the violent confrontations at last year's Charlottesville rally is suing Alex Jones for peddling a conspiracy theory about him.

Gavin Evans3048 days ago
Demonstrator in Durham, North Carolina
Life

Protesters Who Toppled Durham Confederate Statue Cleared of Charges

Durham District Attorney announced five protestors from last summer are free of criminal charges.

Danielle Corcione3068 days ago
Worst People of 2017
Life

The Worst People of 2017

2017 has truly been a trying, terrifying year. From the Donald Trump and the white supremacy protestors in Charlottseville to clueless celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Lena Dunham and XXXTencion, here's a look at the absolute worst people of 2017. Can we just be done with this year already?

Khal3123 days ago
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Heather Heyer and Deandre Harris posters at an anti Trump demonstration outside of Trump Tower
Life

Warrant Issued for Black Man Who Was Brutally Beaten in Charlottesville

Harris’ attorney says this is all "clearly retaliatory."

Joshua Espinoza3203 days ago
UVA Protests in Charlottesville
Life

White Nationalists Return to Charlottesville Chanting: 'You Will Not Replace Us'

Richard Spencer led neo-nazi protestors into Emancipation Park on Saturday chanting "we will be back."

Hannah Lifshutz3205 days ago

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