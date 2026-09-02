D4vd’s Dad Sold 3-Bedroom Home, Took Out $138,000 Loan as Son Gets Set to Stand Trial for Murder

D4vd's father reportedly made several significant real estate moves in the months leading up to the singer being declared indigent amid his ongoing murder case.

According to TMZ, real estate records show D4vd's father, Dawud Burke, sold a three-bedroom, two-bathroom property in Houston for $229,000 in early July. The home reportedly spans 1,819 square feet.

The sale came a few months after Burke took out a $138,000 loan against another Houston property in late April. That home reportedly features three bedrooms and one bathroom across approximately 1,260 square feet.

Burke currently resides in Hempstead, Texas, according to TMZ, in a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home measuring more than 4,400 square feet and estimated to be worth around $850,000. It's unclear whether Burke's recent financial activity has any connection to his son's legal expenses.

The transactions have drawn attention, however, as D4vd faces financial difficulties while defending himself in the criminal case surrounding the killing of Celeste Rivas.