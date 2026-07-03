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Uggs are a winter staple. Here are some of our favorite celebs have styled them over the years.Mike DeStefano
From the Louis Vuitton show to the Oscars, here is a breakdown of everything that we've learned since celebrity stylist Law Roach announced his retirement.Mike DeStefano
Lil Uzi Vert, Drake, Lebron James, Post Malone, Lil Durk, and many of the world's biggest celebs hit up Ganga for tattoo work. Here's an interview with Ganga.Lei Takanashi
Whether it’s hairstyles or makeup looks, so many beauty trends were started by hip-hop artists. Everything from Lil' Kim's logo wig to ASAP Rocky's nail art.ItsSNewOK