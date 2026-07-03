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Kim Kardashian's Ex-Stylist Announces New Jewelry Line at Saks Fifth Avenue
Style

Celebrity Stylist Pilar Scratch Is Launching a Jewelry Line at Saks Fifth Avenue

From Patricia Field’s studio to Saks Fifth Avenue, Pilar Scratch is bringing her jewelry line, Maison Pilar, to retail.

Bernadette Giacomazzo108 days ago
Chase Infiniti attends the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Style

Oscars 2026: Chase Infiniti's Custom Louis Vuitton Gown Reportedly Took 750 Hours to Construct

The breakthrough 'One Battle After Another' star made an impact with her Oscars debut.

Joe Price124 days ago
TikTok Star Nabela Noor Flaunts Dramatic 60lb. Weight Loss
Pop Culture

TikTok Star Nabela Noor Is ‘Still Discovering’ Her Body After Dropping 60 Pounds

The TikTok star revealed she’s lost 60 pounds — and is now figuring out what that change means for her body and style.

Bernadette Giacomazzo214 days ago
Taylor Swift is seen on October 07, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Taylor Swift Hits NYC Hot Spot in $2,350 Mini Skirt and Dior Arm Candy

The pop singer stepped out in NYC after her album release, rocking a pleated mini while flashing her engagement ring at The Eighty Six.

Maggie Ekberg283 days ago
USC assistant track and field coach, and wife of Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns, Loreal Smith, looks on during the second quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Pop Culture

Wife of Texas Longhorns Coach Drops Maternity Throwbacks and Answers Fan Questions

The pair welcomed their little one in April.

Sienna Dubois 341 days ago
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Adam Sandler.
Pop Culture

Adam Sandler Laughs Off Unintentional Style Icon Status, Calls It 'Funny as Hell'

The 'Happy Gilmore 2' star says his accidental fashion fame still leaves his family baffled.

Alex Ocho362 days ago
Scarlett Johansson with blonde hair in a light blazer and blue top steps outside, holding a cigarette.
Pop Culture

Scarlett Johansson Looks Nearly Unrecognizable After Debuting New Hair

The 'Black Widow' actress has changed up her look again.

Jane Lacroix404 days ago
Jesus Guerrero with long hair poses confidently in front of a backdrop . He is wearing a gray top and black pants.
Pop Culture

Celebrity Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero Dead at 34 (UPDATE)

The Houston native, known for working with Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez, died "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to his family.

Alex Ocho510 days ago
Offset in a white embellished jacket and sunglasses; Michael Jackson in a military-style outfit with gold details.
Music

Offset Credits Michael Jackson and Military School for Influencing His Style

The rapper talked about how the King of Pop and his uniform-inspired pieces informed his fashion sense.

Alex Ocho618 days ago
Split image of Marlon Wayans and Adam Sandler.
Style

Marlon Wayans Jokingly Calls Out Adam Sandler for Not Dressing Well

"Adam dress like a teacher on vacation," Wayans said with a smile.

Jose Martinez674 days ago
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Julia Fox with short blonde hair, tank top that says "CONTROVERSIAL MUSE," speaking into a microphone while sitting on a couch
Pop Culture

Julia Fox Calls Kanye West Relationship a ‘Blessing’ But Says She Is Her Own Muse

The actress and model opened up about how her relationship with Ye helped he regain control over her image and career.

Alex Ocho767 days ago
Law Roach photographed in Los Angeles
Style

Celebrity Stylist Law Roach Cites 'False Narratives' and 'Politics' in Decision to Retire (UPDATE)

Law Roach took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce he's retiring from the fashion industry due to "politics," "lies," and "false narratives."

taramhdvn1222 days ago
Style

The Best Lil Wayne Outfits of All Time

Lil Wayne has always been known for his eccentric style. Here is a look back at some of his best outfits.

Lei Takanashi1755 days ago
Best Dressed Rappers
Style

The 50 Most Stylish Rappers of All Time

After nearly 40 years of hip-hop, the style of rappers has upped exponentially. Here's a look at the most stylish rappers of all time.

Rob Marriott2158 days ago

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