Celebrity Arrests

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Rapper Desiigner's Birthday Celebration on May 07, 2022 in New York City.
Music

Desiigner Arrested, Accused of Chasing Woman With a Hammer While She Was Holding a Child

The rapper allegedly chased a woman with a hammer.

Shawn Setaro20 hours ago
Bill Belichick's Daughter-in-Law Faces Arrest for Skipping Court Appearance
Sports

Bill Belichick’s Daughter-in-Law Faces Arrest Order in North Carolina Speeding Case

An 88-in-a-70 speeding charge and missed court date led a North Carolina judge to issue an order for Jen Belichick’s arrest.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 days ago
Marcellus Wiley Was Hit with a $500K Lawsuit Months Before His Domestic Violence Arrest
Sports

Marcellus Wiley Sued Over Alleged Unpaid $500K Loan Before Domestic Battery Arrest

Court docs detail the $500K business loan, alleged missed payments and extensions that led to a lawsuit as Wiley’s marriage and public image unraveled.

Bernadette Giacomazzo10 days ago
Big Tigger's Estranged Wife Alicia Brown Arrested on Kidnapping Charges
Pop Culture

Big Tigger’s Estranged Wife Alicia Brown Arrested on Kidnapping-Related Warrants

The arrest is tied to the 2019 disappearance of Ailea Brown and comes amid separate domestic-violence charges Big Tigger has denied.

Bernadette Giacomazzo10 days ago
Deon Derrico Says He 'Feels Like Someone Died' Following Karen Derrico Arrest
Pop Culture

Deon Derrico Says Karen Derrico Arrest Feels Like ‘Someone Died’

From alleged death threats to co-parenting demands, Deon details the arrest, the audio and the 'broken home' he’s now trying to protect.

Bernadette Giacomazzo16 days ago
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'Doubling Down with the Derricos' Star Karen Derrico Arrested After Threatening to Kill Ex-Husband, Kids
Pop Culture

'Doubling Down With the Derricos' Star Karen Derrico Hit With Harassment and Stalking Charges

Prosecutors say threatening emails targeted Deon and their kids — while Karen’s attorney claims her ex faked the messages in a shocking TLC family twist.

Bernadette Giacomazzo23 days ago
UFC Icon Dustin Poirier Admits to 'Needing Help' Following Airport Arrest
Sports

Dustin Poirier Says He 'Needs Help' After Airport Arrest

From challenging cops to a handcuffed fist bump, here’s how Poirier’s viral arrest turned into a raw confession about alcohol, family and retirement struggles.

Bernadette Giacomazzo24 days ago
Faizon Love with a beard wearing a light sweater and a lanyard, standing in a room with bright lights and cameras around.
Pop Culture

Faizon Love Arrested in Florida Over Contempt Charges

The actor was arrested on Tuesday over a court matter linked to a paternity suit.

Alex Ocho31 days ago
John Gotti's Convicted COVID Felon Grandson Carmine Agnello Arrested for Assaulting a Woman
Pop Culture

John Gotti's Grandson Carmine Agnello Arrested Again on Assault Charges

Just weeks after his COVID fraud sentencing, the ex–reality TV star is accused of a violent attack on his girlfriend in a late-night Long Island dispute.

Bernadette Giacomazzo43 days ago
DeenTheGreat Arrested in Florida on Attempted Robbery Charge
Pop Culture

DeenTheGreat Arrested in Florida on Attempted Robbery Charge

Police say a late-night yacht confrontation, a warned-off admirer, and a struggle over a phone led to felony attempted robbery charges for the streamer.

Bernadette Giacomazzo52 days ago
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