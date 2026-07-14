Bill Belichick’s Daughter-in-Law Faces Arrest Order in North Carolina Speeding Case

According to court records obtained by Fox News, Jen Belichick was stopped by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on May 21 in Brunswick County after allegedly driving 88 mph in a 70-mph zone. The citation resulted in a misdemeanor speeding charge, and she was scheduled to appear in court.

Bill Belichick's family is back in the headlines, but this time it has nothing to do with football. Jennifer "Jen" Belichick, the wife of North Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, is reportedly facing an arrest order after failing to appear in court over a speeding citation issued earlier this year.

When she didn't show up, a North Carolina judge issued an order for her arrest. A court official told the outlet that she now has three options: file a motion asking the court to recall the order, retain an attorney to handle the case, or surrender to authorities. As of Monday, July 13, neither she nor anyone in the Belichick family had publicly commented on the matter.

The legal issue arrives as the Belichick family continues settling into life at the University of North Carolina, where Bill Belichick took over as head football coach following his departure from the New England Patriots. Coaching has long been the family's business. Bill's sons, Steve and Brian Belichick, both followed him into the profession and now work on his Tar Heels staff, while his daughter Amanda is the longtime head women's lacrosse coach at Holy Cross.

Jen Belichick has also generated headlines away from the football field over the past year because of her public criticism of Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

After Hudson interrupted Bill's CBS Sunday Morning interview in 2025, Jen pushed back against claims that Hudson was simply acting as his publicist. "Publicists act in a professional manner and don't 'storm' off set delaying an interview," she wrote on social media.

The two later had a confrontation inside Bill Belichick's office at UNC.