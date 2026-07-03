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Carey Means.
Pop Culture

'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' Star Carey Means Says He's Facing Homelessness: 'Please Help!!'

The voice actor, who played Frylock in the beloved animated series, says rising rent and medical setbacks have him and his wife struggling financially.

Alex Ocho44 days ago
George Lowe
Pop Culture

Space Ghost Voice Actor George Lowe Dead at 67

Lowe's first big break came in 1994 as the voice of Space Ghost on Cartoon Network's 'Space Ghost Coast to Coast.'

tara mahadevan501 days ago
Jean Grey (left), Cable (center), and Cyclops (right) engage in combat from what appears to be a ship's cockpit.
Pop Culture

What 'X-Men '97' Gets Right And 'Velma' Gets Wrong About Adult Cartoon Reboots

Adult animated cartoons are on the rise again, but not every show does its source material justice. We examine what makes a good reboot, why they fail or succeed, and which dormant shows are rife with potential.

Brent Eickhoff652 days ago
Collage of animated characters including Rick and Morty, BoJack Horseman, South Park characters, and Frylock from Aqua Teen Hunger Force
Pop Culture

The 15 Funniest Adult Animated Series

From Rick and Morty to The Boondocks, these hilarious shows prove that cartoons aren’t just for kids.

Jamie Iovine737 days ago
Sailor Moon characters: Sailor Jupiter, Sailor Mars, Sailor Moon, Sailor Mercury, and Sailor Venus. They are in their iconic sailor outfits, posing together
Pop Culture

Sailor Moon Returns to Cartoon Network Uncensored for the First Time

The new uncut dub produced by Viz Media will air on the new "Toonami Rewind" block beginning May 31.

Alex Ocho787 days ago
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canada teletoon logo now before rebrand
Pop Culture

Canadians React To Teletoon Rebranding As Cartoon Network

On March 27, 2023, Teletoon will officially ride off into the sunset as it will drop its branding and adopt Cartoon Network’s branding moving forward.

Louis Pavlakos1242 days ago
Cartoon Network logo is shown on office building
Pop Culture

Cartoon Network: Why People Are Saying 'RIP' and What's Really Happening With the Studio

The latest developments surrounding corporate restructuring in the streaming age has some people worried about the future of Cartoon Network.

Trace William Cowen1373 days ago
Thea White
Pop Culture

Thea White, Voice Behind Muriel Bagge in ‘Courage the Cowardly Dog,' Has Died

Thea White, the voice behind Muriel Bagge in ‘Courage The Cowardly Dog' and Aunt Margaret in 'Scooby-Doo!,' has passed away. She was 80 years old.

Brad Callas1812 days ago
Powerpuff Girls
Pop Culture

CW Announces Lead Cast for 'The Powerpuff Girls' Live-Action Reboot

Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault have been tapped to play grown-up, cynical versions of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, respectively.

Joshua Espinoza1957 days ago
Teen Titans
Pop Culture

Watch an Exclusive Preview of De La Soul's Appearance on 'Teen Titans Go!'

Iconic hip-hop trio De La Soul will appear in the new 'Teen Titans Go!' episode this week, teaming up with the Titans to get their music back.

Joe Price1975 days ago
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The Boondocks
Pop Culture

Adult Swim 'Retires' Controversial Episodes of 'The Boondocks' and 'Aqua Teen Hunger Force'

The network confirmed certain episodes were pulled from streaming services "due to cultural sensitivities." A spokesperson said the removal was permanent.

Joshua Espinoza2118 days ago
Powerpuff Girls mascots
Pop Culture

CW Is Reportedly Working on a Live-Action 'Powerpuff Girls' Series

According to 'Variety, a live-action version of 'Powerpuff Girls,' in which they'd be disillusioned twentysomethings, is currently in development for The CW.

Gavin Evans2154 days ago
Thundercat
Music

Listen to Thundercat's New 'ThunderCats' Reboot Song "Grune's Tune"

Thundercat has finally come full-circle, because he's behind an original song for Cartoon Network's new reboot of 'ThunderCats.'

Joe Price2185 days ago
A screenshot from Rick and Morty
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for 'Rick and Morty' Season 4's Final 5 Episodes

New episodes start airing May 3.

Gavin Evans2299 days ago

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