Canada Is Officially Heading To Eurovision 2027

Canada is officially heading to the Eurovision Song Contest.

After much speculation, Canada will make its Eurovision debut in Bulgaria next year after CBC/Radio-Canada became a full member of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). The move makes Canada the first new country to join the competition since Australia debuted back in 2015.

The announcement was made on Canada Day by CBC/Radio-Canada and the EBU, less than a week after the broadcaster confirmed that the CBC had become a full member of the EBU. The news follows months of growing speculation, fuelled by a Canadian delegation of observers attending this year's contest in Vienna and comments from Eurovision organizers hinting that a Canadian entry could soon become a reality.

"On this Canada Day, as we celebrate with Canadians across the country and around the world the richness and diversity of Canadian culture, we're so excited to confirm that we're bringing the world's largest live music event to Canadians," said Marie-Philippe Bouchard, president and CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada, in a press release.

Despite its name, the Eurovision Song Contest isn't limited to European nations. Any country whose public broadcaster is a member of the EBU is eligible to compete. Australia famously joined the competition in 2015 after years of strong viewership and fan support, and Canada has now followed a similar path.

"We are absolutely delighted to welcome CBC/Radio-Canada to the Eurovision Song Contest family — a further sign that, while born in Europe, the Contest continues to welcome the world," said Martin Green, director of the Eurovision Song Contest, in a press release.

Green added that the EBU looks forward to Canada bringing "its own voice, creativity and energy" to next year's competition.

According to organizers, more than 130 million viewers across 35 markets watched this year's Eurovision Song Contest. The event also generated record-breaking online engagement, with more than one billion views on Instagram alone.

Next year, Bulgaria will host the 71st edition of Eurovision after winning the 2026 contest in Vienna, Austria. Singer Dara secured the country's first-ever Eurovision victory with "Bangaranga," earning Bulgaria the right to host the competition in 2027.