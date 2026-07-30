Mary Beth Barone Roasts Toronto In Her New Netflix Stand-Up Special

Toronto has become the latest city to end up in comedian Mary Beth Barone’s crosshairs.
Barone’s debut Netflix stand-up special, Galaxy Brain, premiered on July 28, and while the beloved comedian spends much of the hour dissecting everything from dating apps and pop culture to modern politics and dinner-party etiquette, she also takes a moment to poke fun at one of Toronto’s most recognizable landmarks: Billy Bishop Airport.
Barone, whose comedy is built around an impeccably dry, deadpan delivery, admits she can’t get past the airport’s name.
“So there’s an airport in Toronto called Billy Bishop, which… that’s not the name of an airport,” she jokes.
She doubles down moments later.
“Billy Bishop? That’s Macklyn, Decklan and Braden’s dad. That’s my fake husband who I adore.”
For Canadians, Billy Bishop is a familiar historical figure. The airport, which opened in 1939, is named after Air Marshal William Avery “Billy” Bishop, one of Canada’s most decorated First World War fighter pilots and the country’s first aviator to receive the Victoria Cross for bravery. But for Barone—and likely much of her American audience—the name sounds less like an aviation legend and more like the guy coaching a suburban hockey team.
Regardless, it looks like Toronto has officially earned a place in Barone’s comedy universe—even if Billy Bishop Airport didn’t exactly escape unscathed.
Barone has spent plenty of time in Toronto over the last few years while filming the hit Prime Video comedy series Overcompensating, in which she stars and writes alongside creator Benito Skinner. Much of the fictional Yates University was filmed on and around the University of Toronto campus, giving Barone plenty of opportunities to become acquainted with the city—and, apparently, its downtown island airport.
It’s been a busy week for the comedian. One day after Galaxy Brain debuted on Netflix, Barone appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote the special, where she confirmed that Overcompensating recently wrapped production on its second season in Toronto. While discussing everything from her Netflix debut to her dog Pinky’s television appearance, Barone shocked fashion fans (and millennials) by wearing the shimmering metallic Missoni dress famously worn by Mischa Barton’s character Marissa Cooper during the iconic yacht-party episode of The O.C. back in 2003.
Galaxy Brain, Mary Beth Barone’s first hour-long stand-up special, is now streaming on Netflix.