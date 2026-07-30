GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Mary Beth Barone Roasts Toronto In Her New Netflix Stand-Up Special

Mary Beth Barone's debut stand-up special includes an unexpected roast of Toronto's island airport.

Mary Beth Barone Roasts Toronto In Her New Netflix Stand-Up Special
(Photo courtesy of Netflix)

Toronto has become the latest city to end up in comedian Mary Beth Barone’s crosshairs.

Barone’s debut Netflix stand-up special, Galaxy Brain, premiered on July 28, and while the beloved comedian spends much of the hour dissecting everything from dating apps and pop culture to modern politics and dinner-party etiquette, she also takes a moment to poke fun at one of Toronto’s most recognizable landmarks: Billy Bishop Airport.

Barone, whose comedy is built around an impeccably dry, deadpan delivery, admits she can’t get past the airport’s name.

“So there’s an airport in Toronto called Billy Bishop, which… that’s not the name of an airport,” she jokes.

She doubles down moments later.

“Billy Bishop? That’s Macklyn, Decklan and Braden’s dad. That’s my fake husband who I adore.”

For Canadians, Billy Bishop is a familiar historical figure. The airport, which opened in 1939, is named after Air Marshal William Avery “Billy” Bishop, one of Canada’s most decorated First World War fighter pilots and the country’s first aviator to receive the Victoria Cross for bravery. But for Barone—and likely much of her American audience—the name sounds less like an aviation legend and more like the guy coaching a suburban hockey team.

Regardless, it looks like Toronto has officially earned a place in Barone’s comedy universe—even if Billy Bishop Airport didn’t exactly escape unscathed.

Barone has spent plenty of time in Toronto over the last few years while filming the hit Prime Video comedy series Overcompensating, in which she stars and writes alongside creator Benito Skinner. Much of the fictional Yates University was filmed on and around the University of Toronto campus, giving Barone plenty of opportunities to become acquainted with the city—and, apparently, its downtown island airport.

It’s been a busy week for the comedian. One day after Galaxy Brain debuted on Netflix, Barone appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote the special, where she confirmed that Overcompensating recently wrapped production on its second season in Toronto. While discussing everything from her Netflix debut to her dog Pinky’s television appearance, Barone shocked fashion fans (and millennials) by wearing the shimmering metallic Missoni dress famously worn by Mischa Barton’s character Marissa Cooper during the iconic yacht-party episode of The O.C. back in 2003.

Galaxy Brain, Mary Beth Barone’s first hour-long stand-up special, is now streaming on Netflix.

Related Stories

(L-R) Justin Bieber and Gavin McKenna.
Sports

Justin Bieber Crashes NHL Draft, Announces Gavin McKenna as Maple Leafs' No. 1 Pick

The moment was made even more fitting when the walk-up music for McKenna, a Whitehorse, Yukon native, wound up being the Canadian pop star's hit single, "Yukon."

Trey Alston41 days ago
Drake
Music

Drake Calls Toronto Mayor 'Crolivia Chow' in Thank You Note

"Happy to host his team at City Hall,” she replied.

Trey Alston83 days ago
A woman in a white floral dress and a man in a black shirt walk past a crowd of fans taking photos.
Pop Culture

Local NYC Bar Owner Blasts Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Over Wedding Street Closures

Michael O'Brien says the street closures surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding are hurting local businesses near Madison Square Garden.

Helen Storms35 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicCam'ron Says Vic Mensa Is 'Clickbaiting' and 'Clout-Chasing' With Comments on African Heritage
4
SportsMichael Porter Jr. Says He Ran Into Five Exes at Michael Rubin's White Party: 'Hectic'
5
MusicT.I. Reveals He's Sitting on a 'Stupid' Lil Wayne Verse From 'Kill the King' Sessions
6
SportsDave Portnoy Rips Megyn Kelly for Calling Caitlin Clark a 'Coward' Over Trans Athlete Remarks

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App