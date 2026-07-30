Mary Beth Barone Roasts Toronto In Her New Netflix Stand-Up Special

Toronto has become the latest city to end up in comedian Mary Beth Barone’s crosshairs.

Barone’s debut Netflix stand-up special, Galaxy Brain, premiered on July 28, and while the beloved comedian spends much of the hour dissecting everything from dating apps and pop culture to modern politics and dinner-party etiquette, she also takes a moment to poke fun at one of Toronto’s most recognizable landmarks: Billy Bishop Airport.

Barone, whose comedy is built around an impeccably dry, deadpan delivery, admits she can’t get past the airport’s name.

“So there’s an airport in Toronto called Billy Bishop, which… that’s not the name of an airport,” she jokes.

She doubles down moments later.