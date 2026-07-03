Buffalo-Sabres

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Tomas Hertl of the Las Vegas Golden Knights celebrates the game winning goal in Game 5 of the NHL Western Conference semifinals.
Bets

NHL Playoffs Odds: Thursday Night Betting Preview

The Canadiens will take on the Sabres in Buffalo, and the Golden Knights will face the Ducks in Anaheim.

Matt Burke66 days ago
Sports

Connor McDavid & Jack Eichel: The New Gretzky & Lemieux

Taken first and second in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel will be inseperable over the next 10 years on the ice.

E. Spencer Kyte3971 days ago
Sports

Edmonton Oilers: Potential Offers For First Overall Draft Pick

Here are the best offers we could come up with for a handful of teams.

E. Spencer Kyte4106 days ago

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