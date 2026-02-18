Pop Culture

Judge Tosses Lawsuit Challenging Buffalo Wild Wings’ ‘Boneless Wings’ Label

Court sides with Buffalo Wild Wings after judge dismisses lawsuit over the chain’s 'boneless wings' labeling.

Judge Rules That Buffalo Wild Wings Can Keep 'Boneless' Chicken on Menu
Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the way Buffalo Wild Wings labels one of its most popular menu items, ruling that the chain can continue using the term “boneless wings” despite arguments that the product isn’t actually made from deboned wings.

According to NBC News, the case, filed in 2023 by Illinois resident Aimen Halim, alleged that Buffalo Wild Wings misled customers by marketing breaded chicken breast pieces as “boneless wings.”

Halim argued that he expected traditional wings with the bones removed, not what he described as closer to chicken nuggets or tenders.

U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr. disagreed, concluding that the wording on the menu does not rise to the level of consumer deception. In a 10-page decision issued this week, the court found that the phrase “boneless wings” is widely understood and has been used across the food industry for years.

“‘Boneless wings’ is a common term that has existed for over two decades,” Tharp wrote, adding that it’s not a niche label requiring extra explanation. The judge also stated that Halim failed to show that reasonable customers would be confused by the name, even if the product itself is made from white breast meat rather than actual wing portions.

The lawsuit was dismissed, though the court left the door open for Halim to file an amended complaint by March 20, 2026, if he can present additional facts supporting his claims.

In reaching its decision, the court cited broader legal precedent on consumer expectations regarding food labeling. Courts have historically held that diners understand certain menu terms as descriptive rather than as literal guarantees.

For example, in a 2024 Ohio Supreme Court case involving a bone found in a “boneless wing,” the court held that no liability exists when a consumer could reasonably anticipate and guard against such an occurrence.

Tharp echoed that logic, noting that menu language often reflects style or preparation rather than strict definitions. He compared the term “boneless wings” to items like “chicken fingers,” which no one interprets literally. Hopefully, anyway.

The ruling reinforces how courts evaluate food-related claims, focusing less on technical accuracy and more on what an average customer would realistically expect when placing an order.

Buffalo Wild Wings has not publicly responded to the decision.

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