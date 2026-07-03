Brother Ali

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Listen: Brother Ali "Nardwuar"

An ode to the Human Serviette.

Rachelle Jean-Louis4929 days ago
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Video: Nardwuar Vs. Brother Ali

Brother Ali meets the Human Serviette.

Erich Donaldson4981 days ago
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Album Stream: Brother Ali "Mourning In America and Dreaming In Color"

Preview Ali's fifth record with some impressive visuals.

Sam Weiss5051 days ago
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Video: Brother Ali "Only Life I Know"

Off his soon-coming new LP.

Andrew Martin5057 days ago
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Watch Brother Ali's "Five Fingers Of Death" On Sway In The Morning

He takes on the signature DJ Wonder challenge.

Erich Donaldson5059 days ago
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Music Links of The Day

How Pearl Jam and Jay-Z's performance happened, hip-hop's obsession with the Illuminati, and a review of Dedication 4.

Daniel Isenberg5062 days ago
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Video: Brother Ali "Mourning in America"

Check out Brother Ali's visuals for his intro track.

Eric Diep5070 days ago
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Premiere: Brother Ali "Mourning In America"

Produced by Jake One.

Andrew Martin5086 days ago
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Brother Ali Announces "Mourning In America" Tour

He'll be playing at venues across North America this fall.

Andrew Martin5136 days ago
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Brother Ali Arrested at Occupy Homes Rally in Minnesota

The emcee was nabbed getting his protest on.

jazrm885139 days ago
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Listen: Brother Ali "Stop The Press"

Ali releases his first single off <em> Mourning In America And Dreaming In Color. </em>

Eric Diep5142 days ago
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Premiere: Brother Ali "Not A Day Goes By"

Watch the video and download the track for free.

Andrew Martin5190 days ago
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Music Links of The Day 4/4/2012

Deconstructing Lil B, an alternate 'Titantic' soundtrack, and the most ridiculous lines on Nicki Minaj's new album.

Andrew Martin5218 days ago
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Music

Paid Dues Announces Full Lineup, Adds Mac Miller, Three 6 Mafia & Brother Ali

A slew of other acts have been added, too.

Andrew Martin5267 days ago
Music

EP: Brother Ali "The Bite Marked Heart"

Just in time for Valentine's Day.

Complex5269 days ago
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Video: Brother Ali "Writer's Block"

The Minneapolis rapper drops a minimalist, non-album burner produced by Jake One.

Andrew Martin5310 days ago

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