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We've rounded up some of our favourite songs released by Canadian artists in March 2017 for your listening pleasure.jayemkayem
Surprise, Bridget Jones still looks like Bridget Jones.Kristen Yoonsoo Kim
Naomi Osaka has responded to former Fox News and NBC News journalist Megyn Kelly after she shared an inflammatory tweet directed at the tennis player.Joe Price
Megyn Kelly doesn't get what's so bad about blackface, and the people of Twitter are giving her an answer.Sarah Jasmine Montgomery