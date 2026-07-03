Bridget Kelly

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Bridget Kelly Debut Album, 'Reality Bites'
Music

Bridget Kelly Releases New Album 'Reality Bites'

Featuring Chaz French, Jordan Bratton, and Ro James.

Joshua Espinoza3003 days ago
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Music

Bridget Kelly Announces Departure From Roc Nation

Bridget Kelly has confirmed that she is no longer on Roc Nation, and will be dropping her debut album independently.

Dharmic X4402 days ago
Music

Bridget Kelly Announces Debut Album Title and Release Date

She is looking to drop her next single in the end of August.

Dharmic X4765 days ago
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Music

Video: Bridget Kelly f/ Kendrick Lamar "Street Dreamin"

Check out the visual for Kelly's radio-friendly "Street Dreamin."

Julian Kimble4770 days ago
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Music

Win Tickets To See Bridget Kelly and Mary J. Blige in Your City

See the queen of Hip-Hop Soul in your town!

Lauren Nostro4788 days ago
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Music

Listen: Bridget Kelly f/ Kendrick Lamar "Street Dreamin"

Off Funkmaster Flex's upcoming mixtape.

Daniel Isenberg4878 days ago
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Music

Watch A Recap Of Diesel's "Music Teaser Tuesday" Event In NYC

Live from Diesel's Union Square store in NYC, featuring Roc Nation artist Bridget Kelly.

Daniel Isenberg5188 days ago
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Music

Interview: Bridget Kelly Speaks On Jay-Z, Frank Ocean, And Every Girl's Anger

Last seen with Jigga singing about the "concrete jungle where dreams are made," Bridget Kelly is finally seeing her own dreams come true. The Roc Nation signee says girls have got to stick together&mdash;unless, of course, you used to date her man.

soo-young5383 days ago
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Music

FreEP: Bridget Kelly "Every Girl"

The Roc Nation songstress finally gives us her debut EP.

Anthony Osei5385 days ago
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Music

Listen: Bridget Kelly "Seek & Destroy"

The Roc Nation singer will release her first <em>Every Girl</em> EP in two days.

Anthony Osei5387 days ago
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Music

Listen: Bridget Kelly "Thinking About Forever"

The Frank Ocean-penned ballad is the latest single from the Roc Nation female signee.

Anthony Osei5467 days ago
Pop Culture

Bridget Kelly: The "Hot Complex" Gallery & Interview

We talk to Jigga&#39;s sexy secret weapon as she preps her Roc Nation debut.

Complex5699 days ago

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