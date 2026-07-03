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Premiere: TOBi and Brasstracks Link Up On Jazzy "Good Luck For Real"
TOBi and Brasstracks are linking up for a new song before heading out on a joint tour across the U.S. that kicks off September 30 in Chicago.
Premiere: Brasstracks Draft Col3trane For Slow-Burning "Missed Your Call"
The new album will also feature collabs with Masego, Common, Robert Glasper.
Brasstracks Release Kendrick Lamar Tribute on 6th Anniversary of 'good kid, m.A.A.d city'
Brasstracks has released an eight-minute, brass-infused cover of Kendrick's iconic album, aptly titled 'Good Kid, Brass City.'
Exclusive: The Underachievers Drop "Seven Letters" Video and Discuss New Path With 'After the Rain'
The Underachievers will release their new album, 'After the Rain,' on Nov. 2, with "Seven Letters" serving as the first taste of their refined message and new s
Premiere: Brasstracks Put Their Spin on Drake's "In My Feelings" With Trumpet Cover
New York City duo Brasstracks have pulled out their trumpets for a lively instrumental cover of Drake's No. 1 hit "In My Feelings."
Premiere: Hear Brasstracks' Remix Of "Weight In Gold" By Gallant
Gallant's latest single gets a "future brass" makeover.