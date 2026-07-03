Brasstracks

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Tobi in black and white
Music

Premiere: TOBi and Brasstracks Link Up On Jazzy "Good Luck For Real"

TOBi and Brasstracks are linking up for a new song before heading out on a joint tour across the U.S. that kicks off September 30 in Chicago.

Natalie Harmsen1760 days ago
Brasstracks
Music

Premiere: Brasstracks Draft Col3trane For Slow-Burning "Missed Your Call"

The new album will also feature collabs with Masego, Common, Robert Glasper.

James Keith2249 days ago
Good Kid Brass City Brasstracks
Music

Brasstracks Release Kendrick Lamar Tribute on 6th Anniversary of 'good kid, m.A.A.d city'

Brasstracks has released an eight-minute, brass-infused cover of Kendrick's iconic album, aptly titled 'Good Kid, Brass City.'

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2826 days ago
The Underachievers
Music

Exclusive: The Underachievers Drop "Seven Letters" Video and Discuss New Path With 'After the Rain'

The Underachievers will release their new album, 'After the Rain,' on Nov. 2, with "Seven Letters" serving as the first taste of their refined message and new s

edwinortiz2843 days ago
brasstracks in my feelings artwork
Music

Premiere: Brasstracks Put Their Spin on Drake's "In My Feelings" With Trumpet Cover

New York City duo Brasstracks have pulled out their trumpets for a lively instrumental cover of Drake's No. 1 hit "In My Feelings."

Eric Skelton2922 days ago
Advertisement
Music

Premiere: Hear Brasstracks' Remix Of "Weight In Gold" By Gallant

Gallant's latest single gets a "future brass" makeover.

James Keith3979 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App