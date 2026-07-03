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ComplexCon 2022 Brands to Watch
Style

Get to Know These Emerging Brands Showing at ComplexCon 2022

The brands—Spencer Badu, Andafterthat, Homage Year, and No Maintenance—will be showcased at the 2022 edition of ComplexCon in Long Beach, California.

Joshua Espinoza1342 days ago
Lordfubu/Everything We Do Is Limited for ComplexCon's Brands to Watch
Style

ComplexCon Brands to Watch: Lordfubu Has the Fitted Hat Game in a Headlock

Lordfubu’s ‘Everything We Do Is Limited’ is one of our “Brands to Watch” at ComplexCon 2021. We caught up with the founder to discuss his custom fitted hats.

Lei Takanashi1718 days ago
ComplexLand Brands to Watch Announcement
Style

Complex Selects Emerging Brands to Show at ComplexLand 2.0

Complex has selected three emerging designers to show at ComplexLand 2021. Tombogo, JÉBLANC, and Hayato, check out this article to preview what's in store.

Lei Takanashi1864 days ago
ComplexLand 2020 Brands to Watch
Style

Complex Selects Four Emerging Brands to Show at ComplexLand

ComplexLand will feature emerging talent at the Brands to Watch activation, including Ampwata, Darryl Brown, Bephies Beauty Supply, and Saint Ivory.

Complex2061 days ago
Future of Culture Branding
Life

How Major Brands Are Changing Their Approach to Black Culture

Companies are putting money where their allegiance is when it comes to the Black community. However, are they down for the movement or following the money? 

Paulana Lamonier2068 days ago
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Marijuana hat
Life

The Best Weed and CBD Pre-Rolls for Anxiety This 4/20

From Kimbo Kush to Cherry Lemonade pre-rolls, here are the best weed strains & pre-rolls to combat anxiety during COVID-19 social distancing.

Zachary Harris2280 days ago
ERL Fall/Winter 2020 collection
Style

Best of Paris Fashion Week: Meet ERL, the New Brand You Should Know

Multi-hyphenate creative Eli Russell Linnetz, who's worked with Kanye West and Lady Gaga, talks about his new brand ERL and the Fall/Winter 2020 collection.

Complex2367 days ago
Paria
Style

5 Brands to Know Before They Blow Up

From Random Identities to Casablanca, here are emerging brands worth paying attention to.

Rachel Besser2731 days ago
Affix
Style

5 Brands to Know Before They Blow Up

From Affix to Cherry Los Angeles and SSS World Corp, here are 5 under-the-radar clothing brands worth checking out before they blow up.

Mike DeStefano2831 days ago
Andrew
Style

5 Brands to Know Before They Blow Up

From the next big skate shop brand to Japanese design innovation, here are the brands that should be on your radar.

Steve Dool3046 days ago
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Advisory Board Crystals
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5 Brands You Need to Know About Before They Blow Up

From Advisory Board Crystals to You As, here are the new brands you need to keep an eye out for.

Nick Grant3263 days ago
Noon Goons
Style

5 Brands You Need to Know About Before They Blow Up

From Ignored Prayers to Bristol LA, here are the new brands you need to keep an eye out for.

Steve Dool3383 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Designer Tony Liu Says No to Trends (But Yes to Crocs)

The Opening Ceremony-approved designer behind emerging label You As wants to make clothes that inspire you to be who you are—or who you want to be.

Steve Dool3579 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

The Secret History of the visvim FBT

Fourteen years later, the FBT remains a grail item for discerning style enthusiasts. Here’s how it went from cult shoe to sneakerhead status symbol.

Jian DeLeon3958 days ago

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