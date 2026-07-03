Featured
These emerging brands from around the world are our picks for the sixth annual ComplexCon Brands to Watch program.Mike DeStefano
The brands—hailing from Chicago, New York, Paris, and Seoul—will showcase their collections at this year’s ComplexCon.Mike DeStefano
Ahead of ComplexCon 2022, we spoke to No Maintenance founders Sebastian Moraga and Roe Hodgson about their signature shag cardigan, world building, and more.Mike DeStefano
Style
ComplexCon Brands to Watch: Andafterthat Is Bringing People Together One Bootleg T-shirt at a Time
Ahead of ComplexCon 2022, we spoke to Andafterthat founder Edgar Gonzelaz about his bootleg T-shirts and cut and sew inspired by movies and music.Mike DeStefano