Japanese Brands

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Promotional poster for "Vandythepink® Astroboy Pop-Up" event on March 14th, 11AM-7PM, at 433 N Fairfax LA, featuring Astroboy.
Style

ASTRO BOY x VANDYTHEPINK® Capsule: How to Shop on Complex

Shop the collection on Complex starting March 23.

Complex Staff127 days ago
People stand outside a 7-Eleven convenience store with a "Now Hiring" sign visible on the right
Life

7-Eleven to Revamp U.S. Offerings With Japan-Inspired Menu Items

Inspired by the Japanese "konbini," the company announced plans to introduce more fresh foods to its stateside menu.

Alex Ocho720 days ago
Craftsman examining a string in workshop, wearing a cap and vest
Style

Kapital Founder Toshikiyo Hirata Dies

The late fashion designer founded the company in the 80s after falling in love with American denim in the U.S.

Alex Ocho808 days ago
Campaign shot of Arcteryx Beams collab
Style

Arc'teryx and BEAMS Unveil Dimensions Collaborative Capsule

The two have revealed their new capsule, titled Dimensions, which features reworks of Arc'teryx's classic pieces in BEAMS' staple patchwork.

tara mahadevan1430 days ago
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Sneakers

atmos Has a "Duck Camo" ASICS Gel-Lyte III Collaboration Dropping Next Month

Two of Japan's best brands come together once again for these camo-covered ASICS Gel-Lyte IIIs.

Riley Jones3711 days ago
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Sneakers

Here's When You'll Be Able to Cop Ronnie Fieg's ASICS Gel-Lyte "Super Green" Pack

The release details for Ronnie Fieg's "Super Green" ASICS Gel-Lyte III and Gel-Lyte 3.1 collaborations.

Riley Jones3717 days ago
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Sports

Former MLB player Wins Year-Supply of Beer, $10K for Home Run In Japanese League

Brandon Laird hit a home run ball off the Kirin Brewery sign in the Tokyo Dome.

Dana Scott3719 days ago
Jordan 1s
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

"Letterman" Jordan 1s, Supreme's first ever Air Max collaboration, and more.

Riley Jones3732 days ago
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Sneakers

Exclusive: We Got Our Hands on the Black Hender Scheme "Air Jordan IV"

Detailed images you won't find anywhere else.

Riley Jones3773 days ago
Style

Astro Boy x A Bathing Ape 2016 Capsule Collection Goes All Luminous on Us

This Astro Boy x A Bating Ape 2016 Capsule Collection looks LIT AF

Jerry Gadiano3825 days ago
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Style

Human Made Releases Spring/Summer 2016 Lookbook Featuring Nigo

Human Made has released their Spring/Summer 2016 lookbook featuring Nigo, and it does not disappoint.

Tyler Watamanuk3848 days ago
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Style

visvim Reworks Classic Staples for the New Year

Never one to be idle, visvim has reworked a selection of their signature garments and accessories for the new year.

Tyler Watamanuk3849 days ago
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Sneakers

NikeLab Has a Sneaker Collaboration for Undercover's 25th Anniversary

Jun Takahashi refines a classic hoops sneaker.

Riley Jones3893 days ago
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