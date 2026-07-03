Complex Co-Signs: Proleta Re Art Is Crafting Bespoke Pieces Coveted By ASAP Rocky, 21 Savage, and More
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We spoke to the Japanese label's mysterious founder, Prot, about the custom Boro garments designed for celebrities like ASAP Rocky, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, and more.Lei Takanashi
Ahead of ComplexCon 2022, Verdy speaks to Complex about what he looks to bring as a host, the larger impact of ComplexCon, and more in this exclusive interview.Lei Takanashi
Verdy x Undercover, Union x Fear of God, Billionaire Boys Club x Human Made, and other big drops to cop at ComplexCon 2022 are all featured in this guide.Lei Takanashi
The trendy Toyko area is having a moment.Jane Schuyler