Bodegas

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Latest Stories

Bodega Bro, Griffin Green fired after controversial TikTok
Life

Midwestern Man Loses Job After Criticizing NYC Bodegas on TikTok

Griffin Green recently moved to the Big Apple for a tech job, but has since been terminated after a series of TikTok videos were deemed problematic.

Joshua Espinoza1487 days ago
NYPD car
Life

Woman Reportedly Asked for Man Named ‘Jonathan’ Before Shooting Up Bronx Bodega

Police have arrested a 41-year-old woman alleged to have shot up a bodega in the Bronx after asking the employee on shift for a man named Jonathan.

Gavin Evans1937 days ago
bodega box
Life

Former Google Bros Want to Do Away With Bodegas and People Are Pissed

This glorified snack machine sounds like a really bad idea.

Trace William Cowen3240 days ago
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Sean in the Wild Bodega Thumb
Pop Culture

Sean Evans Competes in a $10 Bodega Challenge with Wiki and Your Old Droog

Sean Evans competes in a $10 bodega challenge with rappers Wiki and Your Old Droog.

Jackson Connor3332 days ago

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