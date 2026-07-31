Bobby Brown

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Bobby Brown Recalls How His Arrest Bumped 'Don't Be Cruel' Album Sales: 'Everybody Was Buying It'
Music

Bobby Brown Says This One Moment Sent 'Don’t Be Cruel' Sales Soaring

Inside the wild 1989 Georgia incident Bobby Brown says amplified his bad-boy image and pushed 'Don’t Be Cruel' to new heights.

Bernadette Giacomazzo24 days ago
New Edition Announces Headlining Tour Featuring Boyz II Men & Toni Braxton
Music

New Edition Announces Headlining Tour Featuring Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton

The legends of New Jack Swing will take their show on the road beginning in January 2026.

Bernadette Giacomazzo279 days ago
New Edition to be Honored with a Street Naming Day in Boston
Music

New Edition To Be Honored With a Street Naming Day in Boston

The naming will take place on August 30.

Bernadette Giacomazzo356 days ago
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - April 3, 2025: Bobby Brown appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing May 19, 2025 in Burbank, California
Music

Bobby Brown Says He Continues to ‘Work Through’ Grief After Deaths of His Children

The singer has "accepted therapy" after the passings of Bobby Kristina Brown and Bobby Brown Jr.

Jaelani Turner-Williams442 days ago
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Bobby Brown in a red hat and glittery jacket, and Irv Gotti in a white shirt and gold chain, both smiling.
Music

Bobby Brown Says Irv Gotti Paid Him One Million to Appear in Ja Rule's "Thug Lovin'" Video

The singer said Gotti always wanted to see people win and did what he could to help others.

Mark Elibert472 days ago
Chris Brown, Bobby Brown, and Usher
Music

Bobby Brown Says Chris Brown Is Closer to Michael Jackson Than He Is to Usher

Brown thinks that Usher is extremely talented though.

Trey Alston472 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Singer Bobby Brown performs onstage during the R&B Music Experience: Holiday Edition at State Farm Arena on December 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Bobby Brown Recalls Surviving 1995 Shooting: ‘178 Bullets Was in the Car’

The drive-by shooting occurred in Brown's hometown of Boston, Massachusetts.

Jaelani Turner-Williams473 days ago
American singer & songwriter Bobby Brown of New Edition performs at Bridgestone Arena on April 16, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee/Britney Spears attends the 4th Hollywood Beauty Awards at Avalon Hollywood on February 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Bobby Brown Says Britney Spears 'Butchered' "My Prerogative": 'I Couldn't Take It'

Brown initially thought the 2004 Spears cover would do the original justice.

Jaelani Turner-Williams474 days ago
Pop Culture

Sharon Osbourne Claims Whitney Houston Once Asked If She Was 'Trying to F*ck' Bobby Brown

The 71-year-old former reality star recalled an incident from nearly 20 years ago that had the R&amp;B singer ready to hit more than just high notes.

Alex Ocho992 days ago
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ashton-sanders-bobby-brown-biopic
Pop Culture

Ashton Sanders Cast as Bobby Brown in Whitney Houston Biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Sanders has reportedly been cast as Bobby Brown in the forthcoming Whitney Houston biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody.' The movie is set to drop in 2022.

Abel Shifferaw1778 days ago
Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat
Music

Watch Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat's 'Verzuz' Battle

The R&amp;B icons are battling it out in a special 'Verzuz' broadcast presented in partnership with 'Essence' magazine. Check out the action here.

Joshua Espinoza1859 days ago
Isaiah Rashad performs onstage
Music

Isaiah Rashad on How Addiction and Going Broke Led Him to Move Back Into His Mom's Tennessee Home and Go to Rehab

Isaiah Rashad wound up retreating to his mother’s home in Chattanooga, Tennessee despite two having critically acclaimed full-length projects with TDE.

Xavier Hamilton1915 days ago
bobby brown jr
Pop Culture

Official Autopsy Report Reveals Cause of Bobby Brown, Jr.s Death

The 15-page report, released Monday, claimed that “no drugs or drug paraphernalia” were found at the location of his death in Encino in Los Angeles.

Brenton Blanchet1960 days ago
Bobby Brown Jr.
Music

Bobby Brown Jr. Reportedly Dead at 28 (UPDATE)

Sources say Brown, the son of singer Bobby Brown and Kim Ward, was found dead Wednesday in his Los Angeles area home. Police do not suspect foul play.

Joshua Espinoza2084 days ago
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