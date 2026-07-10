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Bobby Brown Says This One Moment Sent 'Don’t Be Cruel' Sales Soaring

Inside the wild 1989 Georgia incident Bobby Brown says amplified his bad-boy image and pushed 'Don’t Be Cruel' to new heights.

Bobby Brown Recalls How His Arrest Bumped 'Don't Be Cruel' Album Sales: 'Everybody Was Buying It'
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Bobby Brown says one of the most controversial moments of his early solo career unexpectedly helped turn Don’t Be Cruel into a commercial phenomenon. Ahead of a one-night anniversary performance at Los Angeles’ Saban Theatre on July 10, the New Edition singer recalled how his 1989 arrest in Georgia drew nationwide attention—and sent more listeners to record stores.

“Unfortunately, it would have to be the time I got arrested in Georgia,” Brown told People while reflecting on the album’s rise. “That was unfortunate, but that’s when the record actually went viral—or what they call viral today. Everybody started buying the album.”

Brown was taken into custody in Columbus, Georgia, in January 1989 after a concert routine was found to violate the city’s anti-lewdness ordinance. During the performance, Brown invited a woman onstage for a sexually suggestive skit. He reportedly posted bail immediately and returned to complete the show.

The arrest landed squarely in the middle of Brown’s transformation from New Edition member to unpredictable solo star. He had left the Boston group several years earlier and released Don’t Be Cruel on June 20, 1988, with production from Babyface, L.A. Reid, Teddy Riley and others.

Although the controversy amplified his “bad boy” reputation, Brown said the increased attention also showed him the music was connecting. “That’s when I knew that this was something special, coming from my heart and from the producers that I worked with,” he said.

The album’s numbers backed that up. Don’t Be Cruel reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200, produced five Top 10 singles and became the best-selling album in the United States for 1989. “My Prerogative” topped the Billboard Hot 100, while “Every Little Step” earned Brown the Grammy for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. The project eventually sold 12 million copies worldwide and was certified seven-times platinum in the United States.

Nearly four decades later, Brown said the album still feels current because its songs remain a regular part of his live shows. “It really feels more like 20 years,” he said. “I constantly perform these songs, and I realized that it is 38 years that this music has been out there.”

“My Prerogative” remains his favorite, though Brown said he also enjoys performing “Roni” and “Every Little Step.” Preparing to revisit the entire era at 57 now requires a different routine than it did during his late-1980s run.

“Practice, practice, practice and sleep,” Brown said. “Get as much rest as possible. I am 57 years old, and it’s about getting on that stage and giving these people the best show I know how to give.”

The anniversary performance arrives during another active period for Brown and New Edition. Boston honored the group in August 2025 by naming a section of Dearborn Street in Roxbury “New Edition Way,” in recognition of the neighborhood where the group formed.

New Edition later carried that name onto its 2026 headlining tour with Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton.

Brown now describes his younger self as “very focused, untamed and just raw.” Looking back, he said he would tell that version of himself to slow down and party less.

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