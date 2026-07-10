Bobby Brown Says This One Moment Sent 'Don’t Be Cruel' Sales Soaring

Bobby Brown says one of the most controversial moments of his early solo career unexpectedly helped turn Don’t Be Cruel into a commercial phenomenon. Ahead of a one-night anniversary performance at Los Angeles’ Saban Theatre on July 10, the New Edition singer recalled how his 1989 arrest in Georgia drew nationwide attention—and sent more listeners to record stores. “Unfortunately, it would have to be the time I got arrested in Georgia,” Brown told People while reflecting on the album’s rise. “That was unfortunate, but that’s when the record actually went viral—or what they call viral today. Everybody started buying the album.”

Brown was taken into custody in Columbus, Georgia, in January 1989 after a concert routine was found to violate the city’s anti-lewdness ordinance. During the performance, Brown invited a woman onstage for a sexually suggestive skit. He reportedly posted bail immediately and returned to complete the show. The arrest landed squarely in the middle of Brown’s transformation from New Edition member to unpredictable solo star. He had left the Boston group several years earlier and released Don’t Be Cruel on June 20, 1988, with production from Babyface, L.A. Reid, Teddy Riley and others. Although the controversy amplified his “bad boy” reputation, Brown said the increased attention also showed him the music was connecting. “That’s when I knew that this was something special, coming from my heart and from the producers that I worked with,” he said. The album’s numbers backed that up. Don’t Be Cruel reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200, produced five Top 10 singles and became the best-selling album in the United States for 1989. “My Prerogative” topped the Billboard Hot 100, while “Every Little Step” earned Brown the Grammy for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. The project eventually sold 12 million copies worldwide and was certified seven-times platinum in the United States. Nearly four decades later, Brown said the album still feels current because its songs remain a regular part of his live shows. “It really feels more like 20 years,” he said. “I constantly perform these songs, and I realized that it is 38 years that this music has been out there.”