Bobbi Kristina Brown

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BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - April 3, 2025: Bobby Brown appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing May 19, 2025 in Burbank, California
Music

Bobby Brown Says He Continues to ‘Work Through’ Grief After Deaths of His Children

The singer has "accepted therapy" after the passings of Bobby Kristina Brown and Bobby Brown Jr.

Jaelani Turner-Williams441 days ago
Bobbi Kristina Brown and Nick Gordon
Pop Culture

Bobbi Kristina Brown's Ex-Boyfriend Nick Gordon Has Reportedly Died From Suspected Drug Overdose

Sources say Gordon was rushed to the ICU during New Year's celebration, and died shortly after.

Joshua Espinoza2406 days ago
Image via Sanford Police Dept.
Life

Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Ex Nick Gordon Arrested on Domestic Battery Charges

Saturday's domestic violence arrest was the latest in a series of legal troubles for Nick Gordon.

Omar Burgess3340 days ago
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Music

Nick Gordon Ordered to Pay $36 Million in Wrongful Death Case of Bobbi Kristina

A judge awarded the Bobbi Kristina's family more than $36 million to be paid by Nick Gordon in a wrongful death civil suit.

jessielmorris3546 days ago
This is a photo of Bobby Kristina Brown and Nick Gordon.
Music

Judge Finds Nick Gordon 'Legally Responsible' for Bobbi Kristina Brown's Death

A judge ruled that Nick Gordon is "legally responsible" for Bobbi Kristina Brown's death.

jessielmorris3608 days ago
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Music

Bobby Brown Blames Bobbi Kristina's Death on Himself, Her Former Boyfriend

Who's responsible for Bobbi Kristina's death? Bobby Brown blames himself and her former boyfriend, Nick Gordon.

Debbie Encalada3709 days ago
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Music

Bobbi Kristina Brown's Cause of Death Has Been Revealed

Today would have been Bobbi Kristina's 23rd birthday.

jessielmorris3804 days ago
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Music

Bobbi Kristina Brown's Final Autopsy Report Can't Be Released to the Public Yet

A court order has sealed the medical examiner's report.

Eric Diep3964 days ago
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Music

Bobby Brown Will Open Up About His Daughter's Death for The First Time on TV

"When God calls you, he calls you," Brown said in an interview with 'The Real.'

Eric Diep3978 days ago
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Music

Bobbi Kristina Brown's Estate Files $10 Million Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Boyfriend Nick Gordon

The lawsuit alleges that Gordon is responsible for the injuries which eventually led to Brown's death.

Trace William Cowen4012 days ago
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Music

Bobbi Kristina Brown Will Be Buried Next to Whitney Houston

Bobbi Kristina's funeral was a private gathering of family and friends in Georgia.

Eric Diep4020 days ago
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Music

Bobby Brown on Bobbi Kristina's Death: "I Am Completely Numb at This Time"

Brown released a statement after the death of his daughter.

Eric Diep4024 days ago
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Music

Bobbi Kristina Brown Dies at 22

She passed away at Christian Hospice in Duluth, Georgia.

Eric Diep4026 days ago
Music

Bobbi Kristina's Family Confirms She Is Now in Hospice Care

Her aunt Pat Houston says her "condition has continued to deteriorate."

Lauren Nostro4058 days ago

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