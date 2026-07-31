Anonymous Hackers

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Anonymous Facebook video.
Life

Anonymous Reemerges After Minneapolis Police Department's Website Crashes

Although the hacker group didn't take direct responsibility for the act, an account associated with Anonymous shared a message for the police department.

Xavier Hamilton2258 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

Anonymous Hacker Who Exposed Rape Faces More Prison Time Than the Actual Rapists

The Anonymous-affiliated Hacker who helped expose cover-up in the Steubenville rape case faces more jail time than the actual rapists.

Elizabeth King3620 days ago
Pop Culture

Sarah Silverman's Hacked Twitter Account Shares Anti-Hillary Clinton Message

Sarah Silverman’s Twitter account was hacked Wednesday, and the perpetrator shared an anti-Hillary Clinton message.

Trace William Cowen3663 days ago
Life

Anonymous declares 'total war' on Donald Trump

“We need you to dismantle his campaign and sabotage his brand."

Amanda Wicks3797 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Anonymous Launches #OpFlint, Calls for Michigan Governor to Face Criminal Charges Over Toxic Water Crisis

"We will amplify your voice where the mainstream media will surely fail you," the group promised in an alleged video.

Trace William Cowen3851 days ago
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Pop Culture

Anonymous Creates "ISIS Trolling Day" and it Wants Your Help

Anonymous wants everyone to troll ISIS.

Debbie Encalada3894 days ago
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Pop Culture

Anonymous Hackers Target Iceland Government's Websites to Save the Whales

The hackers crashed at least five government sites until around midday Saturday.

Claire Landsbaum3904 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

Anonymous hackers replace ISIS dark web site with Prozac ad

“Too Much ISIS. Enhance your calm.”

Amanda Wicks3907 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Anonymous Has Reportedly Kicked Off War Against ISIS by Taking Down Thousands of Twitter Accounts

Some journalists are claiming to have seen data collected by the hacktivist group.

Trace William Cowen3915 days ago
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Pop Culture

Anonymous Has Reportedly Declared War on ISIS: "Expect Massive Cyber Attacks"

"We will hunt you down like we did to those who carried out the attacks on Charlie Hebdo," the group reportedly promised.

Trace William Cowen3917 days ago
Pop Culture

Anonymous' Million Mask March: Mostly Peaceful With Isolated Incidents of Violence

Witnesses say there was a sudden surge of activity roughly 30 minutes into the protest.

Trace William Cowen3926 days ago
Pop Culture

Hacker Known as "Amped Attacks" Begins Leaking Names of Alleged Ku Klux Klan Members (UPDATE)

The group is expected to release a total of 1,000 names by the end of the week.

Trace William Cowen3930 days ago
Pop Culture

New Research Suggests Anonymous Is Much More Powerful Than You Think

New research from a University of Copenhagen graduate student suggests the hacktivist group is at least 22 million strong.

Trace William Cowen4046 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Anonymous Sends a Creepy Message to Kanye West in New Seven-Minute Video

Anonymous has set its sights on Kanye West.

Justin Davis4166 days ago
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Music

Anonymous Threatens Iggy Azalea on Twitter: "You Have 48 Hours"

Anonymous has tweeted threats in response to Iggy's tweets about Azealia Banks.

Justin Block4247 days ago

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