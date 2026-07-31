Featured
A California man broke into thousands of Apple iCloud accounts and collected more than 620,000 private photos in an effort to find nude images of women.Brad Callas
Life
Charges Dropped Against Trucker Who Says He Was Tricked Into Smuggling a Ton of Marijuana Across Border
Prosecutors have dropped charges against a Canadian trucker who says he was tricked into transporting more than 2,200 pounds of marijuana across the border.Gavin Evans
Last month, Jay was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with the resulting ceremony featuring a special video appearance by President Barack Obama.Trace William Cowen
No computer or device is fully safe. From 2-step verification to encryption, here's the 7 steps you should take to avoid getting hacked.Elizabeth King