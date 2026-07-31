Cam Newton Just Signed a Five-Year, $103.8 Million Contract, and No One Is Happier About It Than Andrew Luck
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Colts GM Bothered That Someone Within Organization Leaked Andrew Luck Retirement
The search for the person responsible for the leak continues.
Andrew Luck Thanks Colts Fans With Full Page Newspaper Ad
A week after Andrew Luck's abrupt retirement, he thanked Colts fans with a full page ad in 'The IndyStar.'
Doug Gottlieb Defends Andrew Luck Retirement Critique With Complaint About Millennials
Let it go, Doug.
Aaron Rodgers Thought the Fan Reaction to Andrew Luck's Retirement Was 'Disgusting'
Rodgers thinks Luck should be "championed" for his decision.
Troy Aikman Calls Out Doug Gottlieb Over His Bad Andrew Luck Take
"That’s total bullsh*t Doug," Aikman tweeted.
Jerry Jones Hopes Andrew Luck 'Becomes President of the United States'
Andrew Luck shocked the world when he announced his retirement from the NFL.
People Have Mixed Feelings About Andrew Luck Leaving the Colts
Football fans have plenty to say about Luck's surprise leave.
Andrew Luck Retiring From NFL
The athlete is expected to announce the news during a Sunday press conference.
Jalen Ramsey Gloriously Trolled Colts QB Andrew Luck
That man has a family, Jalen.
Ben Roethlisberger Tells Andrew Luck Not to Rush Back From Concussion: 'The Brain Is Nothing to Mess With'
Ben Roethlisberger told Andrew Luck not to rush back from a concussion to play against the Steelers this week.
Andrew Luck Becomes Highest-Paid Player in NFL After Signing Huge Contract Extension
Andrew Luck is now the highest-paid player in the NFL after signing a five-year contract extension with the Colts.
Andrew Luck Tells Reporters He Felt "Deflated" After Losing to the Patriots, Immediately Regrets His Choice of Words
Andrew Luck says he felt "deflated" after losing to the Patriots.
Patriots Demolish Colts 45-7, Set Up Super Bowl Matchup With Seahawks
The New England Patriots are on to Seattle after demolishing the Colts 45-7 in the AFC Championship game.
Ask Complex: Andrew Luck or Russell Wilson?
Andrew Luck or Russell Wilson? We debate that question in this week's edition of "Ask Complex."
Andrew Luck Is About to Become the Highest-Paid Player in NFL History
Andrew Luck and the Colts are working on a contract that would make Luck the highest-paid player in NFL history.
Indianapolis Colts Shock Broncos in Denver, Advance to AFC Championship
Andrew Luck and the Colts went into Denver and shocked the Broncos to advance to the AFC Championship.