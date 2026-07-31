Latest Stories
Ex-Arizona News Anchor Stephanie Hockridge Sent to Prison on $63 Million Fraud Scheme
Stephanie Hockridge was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the alleged fraud scheme that involved her husband.
News Anchor Dies in Tragic Fall During Home Robbery — She Was 29
A 29-year-old television news anchor has died a tragic death during an attempted robbery.
Beloved Television News Anchor Dies Suddenly at Age 42: 'Such a Shock'
Celeste Wilson was a television anchor for a station in Mississippi when she died unexpectedly.
Former ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Actor Jay Johnston Pleads Guilty to Jan. 6 Felony Charges
Johnston was known for the role of Jimmy Pesto Sr. on the animated sitcom.
‘The Office’ Actor David Koechner Charged With Hit-and-Run and DUI Over New Year’s Arrest
Actor and comedian David Koechner of 'Anchorman' and 'The Office' has been charged with DUI and hit-and-run following a New Year’s Eve arrest.
Australian Weatherman Jumps Into Water to Pull Out Body After Live Segment on Beach
An Australian weatherman helped pull a body out of the water off the Gold Coast after airing a live segment about the conditions in Narrowneck.
Larry King Says He Had a 'Slight Stroke' Earlier This Year
Legendary TV host and interviewer Larry King has revealed that he suffered from a "slight stroke" earlier this year.
Will Ferrell Simultaneously Appears as Ron Burgundy on Every Major Late Night Show
It's Burgundy season.
Steve Carell Is Down for 'Anchorman 3': 'If They Make Another One, I’ll Do Another One'
Ron Burgundy and Brick Tamland could be making a comeback.
Will Ferrell Becoming Ron Burgundy Again for a Very Classy Podcast
Co-produced by Funny or Die, the show has been contracted for a two-season, 12-episode run.
Falling Tree Kills South Carolina Journalists Covering Subtropical Storm Alberto
A news anchor and photojournalist were killed covering the impact of the storm.
Longtime Bay Area Sports Anchor Caught Stealing Warriors Staffer's Jacket
ABC7/KGO-TV sports anchor Mike Shumann was sent home after stealing a jacket from the team's director of security.
ESPN’s 'His & Hers' Blew Its Budget to Create This Incredible Spoof of the 'Anchorman' Fight Scene
Watch 'His & Hers' co-hosts Michael Smith and Jemele Hill team up with other ESPN personalities to spoof the classic 'Anchorman' fight scene.