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Television camera.
Life

Ex-Arizona News Anchor Stephanie Hockridge Sent to Prison on $63 Million Fraud Scheme

Stephanie Hockridge was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the alleged fraud scheme that involved her husband.

Jessica Mcbride258 days ago
A general view of police crime scene tape at the scene of an explosion in the Bodija area in Ibadan on January 16, 2024.
Life

News Anchor Dies in Tragic Fall During Home Robbery — She Was 29

A 29-year-old television news anchor has died a tragic death during an attempted robbery.

Jessica Mcbride306 days ago
Television camera
Life

Beloved Television News Anchor Dies Suddenly at Age 42: 'Such a Shock'

Celeste Wilson was a television anchor for a station in Mississippi when she died unexpectedly.

Jessica Mcbride342 days ago
Actor Jay Johnston in the foreground and another man in a suit in the background at an indoor event
Pop Culture

Former ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Actor Jay Johnston Pleads Guilty to Jan. 6 Felony Charges

Johnston was known for the role of Jimmy Pesto Sr. on the animated sitcom.

Alex Ocho760 days ago
Actor and comedian David Koechner performs on day one of the NOHO Comedy Festival
Pop Culture

‘The Office’ Actor David Koechner Charged With Hit-and-Run and DUI Over New Year’s Arrest

Actor and comedian David Koechner of 'Anchorman' and 'The Office' has been charged with DUI and hit-and-run following a New Year’s Eve arrest.

Joe Price1589 days ago
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Beachfront hotels at Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast.
Life

Australian Weatherman Jumps Into Water to Pull Out Body After Live Segment on Beach

An Australian weatherman helped pull a body out of the water off the Gold Coast after airing a live segment about the conditions in Narrowneck.

Jose Martinez2007 days ago
Larry King
Pop Culture

Larry King Says He Had a 'Slight Stroke' Earlier This Year

Legendary TV host and interviewer Larry King has revealed that he suffered from a "slight stroke" earlier this year.

Joe Price2449 days ago
Steve Carell Anchorman
Pop Culture

Steve Carell Is Down for 'Anchorman 3': 'If They Make Another One, I’ll Do Another One'

Ron Burgundy and Brick Tamland could be making a comeback.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2794 days ago
Will Ferrell
Pop Culture

Will Ferrell Becoming Ron Burgundy Again for a Very Classy Podcast

Co-produced by Funny or Die, the show has been contracted for a two-season, 12-episode run.

tara mahadevan2803 days ago
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Storm Tree
Life

Falling Tree Kills South Carolina Journalists Covering Subtropical Storm Alberto

A news anchor and photojournalist were killed covering the impact of the storm.

Marco Margaritoff2992 days ago
Warriors
Sports

Longtime Bay Area Sports Anchor Caught Stealing Warriors Staffer's Jacket

ABC7/KGO-TV sports anchor Mike Shumann was sent home after stealing a jacket from the team's director of security.

Gavin Evans3027 days ago
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Sports

ESPN’s 'His & Hers' Blew Its Budget to Create This Incredible Spoof of the 'Anchorman' Fight Scene

Watch 'His & Hers' co-hosts Michael Smith and Jemele Hill team up with other ESPN personalities to spoof the classic 'Anchorman' fight scene.

Chris Yuscavage3601 days ago

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